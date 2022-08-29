Visit Hodgkins For Family Dining Destination On Route 66

Village of Hodgkins

Illinois, 8990 Lyons Street

708-579-6700

Explorers Marquette & Joliet already knew in 1673 what you can experience today, that the Village of Hodgkins is a great place to meet up. In keeping with the charms of the past, today’s village still only houses about 2,100 residents and still evokes a charming, midwestern kind of vibe. Old US Rt 66 runs right through it so head out from the city in start enjoying some of their home spun charm today. Every Saturday starting at 8am you can enjoy the French Market held at Prairie Walk Pond.

For more info, visit: VillageOfHodgkins.Org

Buck’s Pit Stop

6501 Kane Avenue, Hodgkins, IL

708-588-0095

From the moment you set foot inside Buck’s Pit Stop, you’ll pick up what they’re laying down, race car themed dining from the checkered floor (and ceiling), racing themed entrees and a revolving stream of friendly locals that add up to making this place unique and fun. Daily specials and events with a cause like ‘Rescue Dog of The Week’ where discarded pups get a second chance. Did we mention the chicken? Some say best around. Bar open longer than kitchen hours disclosed above. So, race on over to Buck’sPit Stop and enjoy a cold beverage and some great food conveniently located along Old US Rt 66.

Hours: Tu-Th 11am-9pm Fr 11am-9:30pm Sa Noon-9:30pm Su Noon-8pm Closed Mondays

Casciani’s Pizzeria

9200 Joliet Road, Hodgkins, IL

708-482-9200

From humble beginnings in Cicero, Illinois where Sergio Casciani opened his first pizzeria in 1967 fostering relationships with the Chicago Bears as well as Coach Mike Ditka, well the rest is history. Today, you can sample some of the same Bears Super Bowl XX fare prepared by Sergio’s son’s...brothers Gino, Rocco and Carmen. Carrying on their dad’s tradition here in Hodgkins, Illinois they still churn out their ‘Breaded Steak Sandwiches’ just like dad use to make including what locals consider to be some of the best pizza around. Taste it for yourself and enjoy what two (and soon three!) generations have been cooking up for your enjoyment since the 1960′s.

Hours: Daily 10:30am-8:30pm Closed Sundays

For more information, visit: CascianisPizza.Com

Salerno’s Pizza

9301 W 63rd Street, Hodgkins, IL

708-354-0099

Billed as Hodgkins only ‘Vegas-Style Sports Bar’, Salerno’s Pizza is ready to entertain. Boasting ‘...plenty of TVs for sports including 2 projectors, a live entertainment stage’ and ‘2 large bars (with) plenty of tables and chairs....’ and it doesn’t stop there. Areas that can accommodate up to 200 plus an outdoor bar and beer garden mean you can enjoy everything this place has to offer. Plus, they are not just pizza. Check out their daily specials including seafood and Mexican favorites. Every member of the family will find something they love here at Salerno’s.

Hours: Mo-Th 11am-Midnight Fri-Sa 11am-1am Closed Sundays

For more information, visit: SalernoPizza.Com

Stefan Grill Café Bar

7101 Santa Fe Drive, Hodgkins, IL

708-579-0621

Looking for home cooked Serbian food along the Mother Road? Then look no further than Stefan Grill in Hodgkins, Illinois serving up breakfast, lunch and dinner in a sophisticated, clubby atmosphere. In-house baked goods and pastry’s compliment the European coffees offered here at Stefan’s. Serious about their food and where it’s sourced, each menu is as exquisite as the next. Check them out online for Serbian and other daily specials. Beautifully presented, well thought out food.

Hours: Mo & We-Sa 10am-10pm Su 10am-9pm Closed Tuesdays

For more information, visit: StefanGrillCafeBar.Com