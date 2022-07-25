5 Great Route 66 Dining Destinations In Crest Hill

The First Hundred Miles of Route 66 is home to a number of unique communities offering exciting attractions, delicious dining and comfortable lodging options. This week, we’ll be highlighting the city of Crest Hill and its multitude of dining options. Here are just some of what they have to offer along the Mother Road.

Merichka’s Restaurant

604 Theodore Street, Crest Hill 815-723-9371

Daily 11am-9pm (Sundays 8pm)

‘Home of the hand-ground Poorboys’ with ‘no garlic butter, light or regular, cheese and or grilled onions’ are just some of the lingo you need to know when stopping by this landmark restaurant founded in 1933. Charming interior with signature checkered tablecloths, this family is serious about their food. Entertaining website explains it all, their passion for freshness and hand cut steaks. For some history, interior photos and this week’s specials, check it out before you go at Merichkas.com .

AJ’s Hot Dogs, Gyros & Subs

708 Theodore Street, Crest Hill 815-774-0100

Daily 10am-9pm (Sundays til 8pm)

For a throw-back experience the whole family will love, head on over to AJ’s Hot Dogs, Gyros & Subs. From breakfast to burgers and gyros to subs, this location has something for everyone in your vehicle. Check out their green pepper and onion ‘stuffed burgers’ or enjoy chicken charbroiled or deep fried. Ribs, beef, sausage and kabobs round out their extensive menu. Look for their other location along the southern end of The First Hundred Miles in Wilmington, Illinois.

EDO Japanese Restaurant

1701 North Larkin Ave, Crest Hill 815-729-4155

Daily 4pm-8:30pm Closed Monday

Enjoy a relaxed dining experience in a beautifully appointed interior at EDO Japanese Restaurant, offering up the freshest sushi, bento boxes and cooked dishes. Entertain the kids and take a seat at the hibachi grill and enjoy the show! Extensive ‘Chef Roll Menu’ will have something raw or cooked for everyone to enjoy. They say, ‘Don’t let the strip mall location fool you,’ and we agree. You’ll be pleasantly surprised by their excellent prices and attentive service. Dine in or To-Go for your convenience.

(ALEJANDRA TORRES)

Carnitas Don Rafa Restaurant

2224 Plainfield Road, Crest Hill 815-741-2222

Mo-Fr 10am-7pm Sa-Su 7am-7pm

If it’s in the name, the carnitas’ must be good here at Don Rafa, whose family has been serving up traditional home-style Mexican dishes for over three generations. Billed as a casual cantina offering Mexican beers and tequilas alongside their signature long cooked and re-fried pork dishes, they have more than 40 years’ experience feeding travelers hungry for authentic Mexican fare. Breakfast to 2pm, Dinner all day. Look for their generous ‘Family Pack,’ meal and drink specials.

Firewater BBQ & Brew

1847 Knapp Road, Crest Hill 815-729-9755

Daily 11am-9pm

This award-winning BBQ place features only the finest ‘natural midwestern farm raised Pork, Chicken and Beef.’ That must be the reason everything tastes so good. This ‘Southern Style’ BBQ recipe was perfected in the Windy City and features both wet and dry rub applications. Before you visit, be sure to see everything they have to offer from slow cooked versions to combination plates. For combination plates see the Grillmaster’s Signature Selections at FirewaterBBQ.com and don’t forget to check out their great desserts.