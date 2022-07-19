Plainfield’s Wine And Cheese Company, A Great Place To Stop, Shop And Sip On 66

Wine and Cheese Company

24104 W Lockport Street, Plainfield, IL

815-436-3499

You’ll come for the wine and cheese but that’s not all they’re serving up here at Wine and Cheese Company in historic, downtown Plainfield, Illinois.

There’s so much more to savor from specialty brewed beers to small plates and charcuteries, salads, quiche, and sweet treats. Excellent wines by the bottle or glass includes a nice selection of both domestic and imported choices.

Add a stop at Wine and Cheese Company to your day of antiquing or bridal shopping and you’ll be glad you did. Enjoy both outdoor (fido friendly of course!) and indoor seating weather permitting.

Visit them online at WineAndCheese.Com for a sneak peek at their menu, upcoming events and catering options.

Hours: We,Th 4pm-9pm Fr 4pm-10pm Sa 1pm-10pm Su 10am-5pm Closed Mo,Tu