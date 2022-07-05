Joliet’s Thayer Brothers Home To Scratch-Made Delicacies On Rt. 66

Thayer Brothers

753 Ruby Street, Joliet, IL

815-726-8990

At the busy intersection of US Route 30, Black Road, Ruby Street and North Raynor Avenue, you’ll find Thayer Brothers Restaurant, Deli, and Bar, offering up some of Joliet’s finest homemade dinners.

Whether it’s the from scratch soups (complimentary with every meal) or fresh accompaniments like fries or onion rings, you’ll lovewhat’s on the plate.

Daily specials include everything from sandwiches to hot plate specials plus desserts. Find out what the locals are raving about.

Super friendly owners and convenient parking just across the street.

You’ll love this nostalgic and authentic eatery just across the bridge from the Joliet Museum, Home of the Official Route 66 Gift Store and Visitor Center, The Route 66 Rock & Roll Museum and many other attractions on Old US Route 66.

Hours: Daily 11am-8pm Closed Sundays