Chicago Bears: Loggains takes charge in new role

A different face at offensive coordinator is nothing new for Jay Cutler.

He's now on his sixth different coordinator since the Chicago Bears traded for Cutler before the 2009 season.

This time, it's Dowell Loggains taking over for Adam Gase, who bolted for the Dolphins' head coaching vacancy this winter after one season in Chicago.

But unlike past coaching changes, there won't be too much for Cutler and the offense to learn during the transition. Loggains, of course, served as the team's quarterback coach last season under Gase and intends to keep the majority of last season's offense intact.

That's making life easier on Loggains and his offense as they work through training camp at Olivet Nazarene University.

"He's getting more of a feel," Cutler said following Wednesday's practice. "The offense really is kind of coming into its own, at least on paper. We've still got some things to clean up a little bit. He's getting better and better. I think he's getting more comfortable with his role and just kind of what the team has and how to use it."

Time will tell if Loggains will find success as the franchise's playcaller, but the stability he brings in retaining Gase's scheme should benefit the Bears and Cutler.

The 33-year old veteran turned in one of his best seasons as a pro under Gase in 2015. In 15 contests, he compiled a 92.3 quarterback rating and reduced his turnovers by more than 30 percent.

It also helps, according to guard Kyle Long, that Cutler and Loggains built a healthy relationship last year.

"Both are really smart guys," Long said. "From a cerebral standpoint, they're on the same frequency. Dowell is somebody who can get into Jay's head, and this reciprocated with Jay and Dowell.

"From a scheme standpoint, they have a really good open line of communication. It shows. These guys brainstorm a lot together. You see it come out, and we can get creative with some stuff."

Even Loggains admitted the two are more similar than he'd like to admit, which Long agreed with.

"It's like Jay and mini Jay in the building," Long said.

It won't, however, be the first time Loggains calls plays. The 35-year-old served as the Tennessee Titans' offensive coordinator for the final four games of 2012 and all of 2013.

He went on to serve as the Cleveland Brown's quarterback coach in 2014 before joining the Bears' staff before the 2015 season in the same capacity.

Loggains hopes that year will help make the transition smooth when games start to count in Week 1 against the Houston Texans.

"We're not going to change a lot," he said. "We're going to continue to grow, and it will evolve like anything would. I'm lucky that I got to work with a good friend and a great colleague in Adam [Gase]. As an offensive staff, I think we'll do a good job of putting our guys in a position to succeed."