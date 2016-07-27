Chicago Bears: Burning questions heading into camp

While much of Chicagoland is focused on the city's crosstown baseball rivalry this week, football season is officially here with the Bears arriving in Bourbonnais on Wednesday for training camp.

It's the 13th straight year that Olivet Nazarene University will play summer host to the Bears, and it's difficult to remember a less heralded return.

Of course, that's not particularly surprising given the hype surrounding the Chicago Cubs coupled with the Bears currently in rebuilding mode — even if the front office refuses to call it such.

That doesn't mean there are a lack of reasons to check out camp when Jay Cutler and company take the field Thursday morning for their first of 10 practices in Bourbonnais. In fact, the new-look Bears should provide us with plenty of questions to answer before everything wraps up Aug. 9.

<strong>Is the secondary a serious concern?</strong>

Cornerback Tracy Porter is coming off a surprisingly solid season, but that's about as far as you take the praise for the team's secondary.

Former first-round pick Kyle Fuller is fighting just to stay on the field at this point, while most fans would have trouble picking any of the safeties on the roster out of a lineup.

Adrian Amos and Harold Jones-Quartey are expected to get the first shot at securing starting safety spots.

<strong>Can Zach Miller stay healthy?</strong>

Tight end has become a premium position in today's NFL and the Bears are dangerously thin at the spot after sending Martellus Bennett to the New England Patriots in the offseason.

Miller out-performed expectations when Bennett went down last season, but the 31-year-old's injury history is well documented at this point.

The Bears could be without a viable option in the passing game at tight end if Miller is sidelined for any amount of time.

<strong>Will special teams be better?</strong>

Watching special teams drills is far from riveting, but the Bears need the work after last season's lackluster performance as a unit.

The organization's lack of roster depth left special teams dangerously thin for opposing returners to take advantage of, and a tough season for kicker Robbie Gould only made things worse.

One positive note, returner Marc Mariani is back following a terrific year.

<strong>Will this be Cutler's last year in Bourbonnais?</strong>

It's easy to forget that most fans were clamoring for the Bears to trade Cutler following a disastrous 2014 campaign.

Even as the Bears arrived to training camp last July, many felt it would be Cutler's final season with the organization.

The polarizing face of the franchise rebounded with a much improved 2015, but you have to wonder how long the team will stick with the aging veteran if the Bears don't edge any closer to playoff contention this fall.