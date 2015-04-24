NFL Draft: Ducking the spotlight, some stars decide to skip draft

The hat-and-hug routine with the NFL commissioner that has become a rite of passage for many college football stars on draft night is not for everybody.

The waiting is the hardest part, even for players good enough to be invited to the draft, and some prefer to do it away from the ever-present eyes of a national television audience.

"I know that the draft is really a great event and a great thing to go to," said University of Pittsburgh offensive tackle T.J. Clemmings, a potential first-round pick who declined an invitation to attend the draft in Chicago next week. "It also can be pretty stressful. Nobody knows where they're going to go. But the wait, I'd rather have that wait with my friends and family here at home in New Jersey."

There will be several noticeable absences when the three-day draft starts Thursday night, including potential top picks. Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston, Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota and Alabama wide receiver Amari Cooper all plan to skip the spotlight.

Either Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback could be the first overall selection, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers holding the top pick and in need of a passer. The last time the No. 1 pick did not attend the draft was 1994, when Cincinnati selected Ohio State defensive tackle Dan Wilkinson.

But this year, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell might have to wait until pick No. 3 or even 4 — Cooper could go in the top three, too — to pose for a picture with a just-drafted player, his new team's jersey in hand.

Not to worry. Goodell won't be lonely. Twenty-eight players are scheduled to attend, including Southern California defensive lineman Leonard Williams and West Virginia receiver Kevin White.

From 2000-09, an average of six prospects attended the draft, and even then some declined the invitation. Former Wisconsin offensive tackle Joe Thomas went fishing with his father the day he was drafted No. 3 overall by the Cleveland Browns in 2007.

When the NFL moved the draft to prime time in 2010, it expanded the invitations and 17 prospects attended.

"More and more asked how they could take part," NFL vice president of football communications Michael Signora said.

The NFL pays for two first-class or four coach airline tickets for each player, whichever the player chooses, and two hotel rooms, plus some in-town transportation.