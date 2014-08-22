NFL: Bears' Palmer to get first look against Seattle

LAKE FOREST — Friday night in Seattle will be Jordan Palmer's turn to relieve Jay Cutler, Marc Trestman confirmed following Wednesday's practice. Jimmy Clausen will play the fourth quarter.

"We'll continue to rotate these guys around. We've got another week after this one and that's the way we'll operate this week," Trestman said.

Palmer and Clausen have gone back and forth during the first two preseason games working with the second team.

"I'm grateful for any opportunity," Palmer said. "This is a point in my career where it could have been over a couple different times and so just to be in a position to be in a competition against quarterbacks that are really, really good is exciting."

Palmer, who engineered two fourth-quarter scoring drives in last week's 20-19 win over Jacksonville, has completed 14-of-20 passes for 177 yards, one touchdown and one interception this preseason. He has a passer rating of 93.1, and will look to build off the success he had against the Jaguars.

"It's a confidence builder but honestly, I looked back at the game, I graded each play, figured out what I wanted to do better, the coaches got with me on it and I'll try and apply it to this week," he said.

Clausen, who was the No. 2 against the Jaguars, said he won't allow Friday's order of play to get to him.

"I can't control any of that – coaches decide that - and so I'll just keep going out each and every day to keep improving," said Clausen, who is 18-of-28 throwing (64.3 percent) for 224 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in two preseason games, good for a passer rating of 100.9

<strong>Injury update</strong>

Jordan Mills (foot) returned to practice for the first time in two weeks. He did individual work Wednesday but said he hopes to be "full-go" by next Monday.

Kyle Fuller (ankle), Brian de la Puente (knee), Eben Britton (hamstring) and Isaiah Frey (hamstring) did not practice.

Jared Allen, who missed Tuesday with a shoulder bruise, returned to practice. Ryan Mundy was excused.

<strong>Holmes' status still up in the air</strong>

Trestman was not ready to declare if new Bears wide receiver Santonio Holmes would play in Frirday's preseason game.

"I'd like him to dress. I haven't had a chance to talk to him and where he is. As I said yesterday, we want to get him in there as quickly as possible. We also want to respect him and do the right thing." Trestman said. "We don't want to put him in a position where he can hurt himself or hurt our football team. ... I'll talk to Mike Groh about it and I'll talk to Santonio about it and see how he feels about getting some playing time on Friday night."