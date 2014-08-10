LPGA: Lee wins Meijer LPGA Classic

BELMONT, Mich. — Mirim Lee won the Meijer LPGA Classic on Sunday for her first LPGA Tour victory, beating fellow South Korean player Inbee Park with a birdie on the second hole of a playoff.

"I as nervous 100 percent," Lee said. "First time in playoff. Inbee Park is like a hero in Korea and all the young girls want to be her now in Korea."

The long-hitting Lee drove into greenside bunker on the second extra hole — the short par-4 17th — and blasted out to 5 feet. After Park's 15-foot birdie try lipped out, Lee holed her putt for the victory.

They each parred the 18th to open the playoff. Park's approach shot hit the cup on the way past and she missed a 15-foot birdie try. Lee two-putted from 35 feet.

The 23-year-old Lee, a rookie on the LPGA Tour, closed with a 2-under 69 to match Park at 14-under 270 at Blythefield Country Club. Park, a 10-time tour winner, finished with a 70.

Lee is projected to jump to 29th in the world ranking. She earned $225,000 to jump from 40th to eighth on the money list with $414,135. Her previous best was a second-place finish in Phoenix in March.

Norway's Suzann Pettersen was a stroke back after a 69.

Park said the win will give Lee great confidence.

"I think she was kind of, you know, thinking about whether she should come to the LPGA or whether she should stay in KLPGA," Park said. "but I think this will definitely make her see she made a good decision."