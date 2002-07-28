Day One results-good eating, cool mist and goofy hecklers

The look on Olivet Nazarene University director of university relations Gary Griffin's face was one of unbelievable relief.

Griffin, the kingpin of the drive to get the Bears' training camp to Olivet, was riding around in his golf cart toward the end of Friday's second practice. He looked like a guy who was both worn out and wired.

Day One was almost over and nothing major went wrong. In fact, few minor things went astray. I'd call it a resounding success.

Community concerns about traffic turned out to be unwarranted. There were no problems were Olivet's no-alcohol policy. A few folks lit up, thus violating the no-tobacco rule, but other than that, there were no major complaints.

That is, except for some of our friends in the Chicago media.

There was a lot of moaning about rules from some, spearheaded by one TV guy who incessantly complained about the no smoking, the parking and any other difference between Bourbonnais and his beloved Platteville.

You see, at Platteville, you could do this and you could do that. How dare Olivet not change their ways to accommodate him?

Keep in mind, the Bears practiced in Platteville for 18 years and a lot of Chicago media used the three-week trip as a working vacation. The three-hour drive made it difficult to commute but now some are forced to travel daily, which adds to the irritability.

When the heat becomes unbearable, make sure you check out Riverside's Misting Tent, which I plan to use as my second home.

The mist is just enough to cool you off without completely saturating yourself. A big thumbs up from me!

Another big thumbs up has to go to Judy Coomer and the dining hall staff at Ludwig Center for providing a feast for the media.

Last year, the lunch I ate at Platteville was barely fit for human consumption. The three meals I've eaten at Ludwig have been culinary delights, especially Thursday's pork chops, jumbo shrimp and twice-baked potatoes. Outstanding!

Not exactly a thumbs down because another finger is more fitting, but I don't quite understand the few hecklers in the crowd during Friday's second practice. One guy was particularly critical of receiver David Terrell and also reminded the team that they lost to Philadelphia in the playoffs.

Yes, Terrell was inconsistent last season and yes, he did have a run-in with the law a few weeks ago. But let bygones be bygones, until he messes up again.

As far as the playoff loss to the Eagles, do you really think the Bears need to be reminded of that? A few players looked at him like they wanted a few moments alone with him.

It seems to me that maybe you should just keep your opinions to yourself, especially if they are asinine.

And you can't use the I-paid-my-way-in-I'll-say-what-I-want argument. Training camp is FREE!, FREE!, FREE!

