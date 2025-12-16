Daily Journal Athlete of the Week: Manteno’s Emily Horath

Name: Emily Horath

School: Manteno

Sport: Girls basketball

Year: Senior

Why she was selected: Horath was in double figures in both of the Panthers’ wins on the week of Dec. 1-6. She had 12 points, 10 rebounds and six steals in a 47-32 win at Herscher on Dec. 1 and then scored 13 points in a 57-23 win over Peotone on Dec. 5.

Coach Bethany Stritar called you the conference’s best kept secret last year, and has said this year that the secret is out. How have you noticed teams paying more defensive attention to you this season?

I have noticed that teams have started to double-team me when I get the ball down low, and I have had to find different ways to be able to score, whether that be finishing through contact or getting an offensive rebound. I have had to accept the fact that teams are not going to give me many opportunities where I am open or even one-on-one.

How have you continued to find success as teams have made more of an effort on you?

I have learned to be able to adapt to what the other teams are giving me, whether that be driving to the basket or passing to an open teammate. I know that when I show up, play with confidence and bring energy it makes my team successful. My success on offense starts with my defense. Getting steals and deflections gives me the confidence to keep going on offense. Another big part of my game is rebounding. Maddie (Gesky) and I get a lot of rebounds, creating many second-chance opportunities for our team.

You’ve been a big piece of the program’s huge turnaround over the last two-plus years. How would you describe what the journey has been like so far?

The journey has been unreal. These past two years have been so much fun, and I am blessed to be a part of it. We have accomplished things that nobody saw coming, and we show up every day ready to get better and make a statement.

What goals are on the horizon for the Panthers this year, and for you individually as a senior?

This year, we are looking to keep the conference title as well as win a regional title. Winning a sectional title would be a nice icing on the cake. As a senior, I want to make this season last as long as possible and create more history with this group. After high school, I hope to continue my basketball career in college.

Would you rather have a movie marathon or binge-watch a TV series?

I would rather binge-watch TV

Who was the top listened-to music artist on your this year?

My top artist on Spotify was George Strait.

Which teammate is most likely to become famous, and for what?

If I had to say a teammate who would become famous, it would be either Sophie Peterson or Lila Prindeville on social media. I can see both of them becoming social influencers.

Which teammate can you always count on to put a smile on your face?

Honestly, all of my teammates make me smile all the time, and it’s so hard to just pick one because everyone always brings energy and makes it such a fun environment to be in. But if I had to pick one, I would say Brooke (Blanchette). She is always supportive and a true definition of a teammate. She’s funny and makes sure that everyone is having a good time. If I am ever in my head, she always has something positive to say and reminds me that everything is going to be okay. She helps me stay focused and is someone I can always count on if I need anything.