Daily Journal Athlete of the Week: Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Madeline Folk

Bradley-Bourbonnais' Madeline Folk competes in the 100-yard butterfly during the Boilermakers' victory over Kankakee and Bishop McNamara in the All-City swim meet at Bradley-Bourbonnais last week. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

Name: Madeline Folk

School: Bradley-Bourbonnais

Sport: Girls swimming and diving

Year: Junior

Why she was selected: The Boilermakers won 11 of the 12 events at the All-City swim meet last week. Folk was responsible for four of those golds, winning the 100-yard backstroke and 100-yard butterfly, and serving on the winning 200-yard medley and 200-yard freestyle relays.

How long have you been swimming competitively, and what made you want to start?

I’ve been swimming for almost 10 years. I started swimming because I didn’t like any land sports, and I was already in love with being in the water.

What’s your favorite event/style to compete in?

I’ve always had a love for butterfly since I started swimming. I’ve kept that love of that stroke for my whole swim career. Over the past few years, I’ve come to love breaststroke and even compete in it at state the past two summers. This season, I’ve been swimming backstroke more and I’m starting to fall in love with it, too!

You had the opportunity to compete at the Illinois Swimming Senior State Finals over the summer. How would you describe the experience?

It’s always an honor to compete at a level that high. I was able to have this opportunity the past two years, and I’ve learned from both of them. This summer, I was the only swimmer competing from my team at Senior State. Being “alone” at a meet is always difficult. However, it allowed me the opportunity to make new friends on deck. I wouldn’t have had the mindset I did if it weren’t for my coach. Ashley [Porter] has been coaching me since I started swimming, and I would be nowhere near where I am today if it weren’t for her. I hope to continue my Senior State journey in the upcoming seasons and learn from each race.

What’s the proudest moment of your swimming career?

My proudest moment was during my sophomore season in high school. At sectionals, I was able to break the 100 fly school record. I swam consistently all throughout the season, and I missed the mark a few times. I’m proud that I was able to maintain my confidence and determination throughout the whole season. My hard work paid off, I trusted myself, trusted my coaches and trusted the process.

Which of your teammates is the funniest?

My whole friend group, Aly [Swafford], Isabelle [Trudeau], Abby [Bonilla] and Bria [McCrary]. The five of us are constantly laughing during practices and meets. We bring the fun with us where we go, and there’s not a day that goes by where we don’t laugh at something.

What piece of advice do you have for any young girls who may be interested in learning the sport?

My favorite quote is “What lies in front of you and what lies behind you, pales in comparison to what’s inside you,” Ralph Waldo Emerson. You are more than your races in the past, and you are more than your races in the future. No race will ever compare to who you are as a human. Swim is something you do, not who you are. My coach, Ashley, has taught me that over the years. People don’t view you as just a swimmer. You’re a friend, a daughter, part of a team and much more than that. Swim can teach you many things, let one of those be that you will always be more than who you are in a pool.