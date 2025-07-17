Area youth baseball all star teams compete in summer tournaments

The Bradley-Bourbonnais 12u All-Stars hosted their Cal Ripken State Tournament over the weekend and had their season come to an end after going 1-2 in their three games.

The All-Stars fell to Elmhurst 6-2 on Saturday to open tournament play. Zander Kirkland and Keegan Curwick had a single apiece, with Kirkland driving in both runs with his. Ryan Lampley threw 1⅔ shutout innings of relief with a strikeout.

They bounced back Sunday with a 14-4 win over Hyde Park in the first of their two games of the day before falling again to Elmhurst 8-5 to end the season.

Kirkland had another big game against Hyde Park, going 2 for 3 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs. Xander Baasch was 2 for 2 with a double, two RBIs and two runs. Isaac Lazaro pitched all four innings of the win and had four strikeouts.

In the final game against Elmhurst, Kirkland again went deep, finishing 1 for 3 with two RBIs. Lampley was 2 for 2 with a double, two RBIs and a run. Teague O’Kelly pitched the final two innings, allowing four hits and one run to go with two strikeouts.

The Bradley-Bourbonnais 10u All-Stars won their state tournament over the weekend, advancing to the Ohio Valley Regional on July 17 through 20 in Schererville, Indiana.

The All-City Baseball Association All-Stars wrapped their season over the weekend at the Pinto 8u Coach Pitch International Baseball Classic in downstate Marion.

In the annual tournament made up mostly of teams from Illinois, with a handful of international teams and teams from other states, the ACBA All-Stars went 2-3 overall and came up two games short of the championship.

They opened play with a commanding 20-1 win over Carbondale on Friday, with all 12 players recording a hit and 11 getting multiple hits. Jackson Posing was 3 for 3 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored, and Kalvin Tobey was 3 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs.

They fell 5-4 to Vandalia in Friday’s second game, coming up short in a comeback attempt after falling behind 5-1 after two innings. Rhett Tutt was 3 for 3 in the game with a triple, two RBIs and a run.

The all stars took another close loss in the first of two games Saturday, falling 6-5 to a team from Chengdu,Sichuan, China. Michael Rubio was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, and Dexter Caise was 3 for 3 with two runs in the game.

The ACBA All-Stars’ final win of the tournament came Saturday against the Frankfort Force, a game they won 13-3. Caise pitched all six innings for the win, while Tobey was 3 for 3 with a home run, a triple, three RBIs and two runs.

Their season came to an end Sunday with an 11-9 loss to a team from Oranjestad, Aruba. Kolton Albright was 3 for 3 with three RBIs and a run, Cooper Ferris was 3 for 3 with an RBI and two runs, and Brody Sartain was 3 for 3 with a run.

There were also skill competitions held for the players over the weekend, and Tobey took first place in the Home Run Contest with eight home runs, twice as many as second place.