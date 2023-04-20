GIRLS SOCCER: Herscher's Longtin hits 200 victories on the pitch

Herscher head coach Christopher Longtin recorded his 200th career soccer victory with a shutout win Tuesday.

The Tigers dominated a visiting Lisle squad to a 4-0 final, followed by celebrating the longtime coach.

“I’ve been blessed with amazing human beings to work with,” Longtin said. “You don’t plan on getting here as a coach; you just hope to get a team like I’ve gotten. And I’ve gotten extremely lucky.”

The 2023 Tigers varsity team now sits at 11-2 on the season and in first place in the Illinois Central Eight Conference with a record of 4-0.

“They work hard; they give me everything every day. I don’t know if I could ask for more, whether I have 10 wins or 200,” Longtin said.

Now in his 15th season, Longtin estimated he’s coached more than 300 players for the Herscher girls soccer program, which has competed in a little more than 500 total games.

About a dozen of those players were on the sideline to watch their former coach ring in the milestone.

After the game’s final buzzer, the current varsity squad threw streamers and balloons as the team’s captains attempted a water cooler dumping, and his alumni headed across the field to high five and hug.

“The [former players] are the ones [who] helped me get here,” Longtin said. “This team got me to 200, but they didn’t start me on that journey.”

To date, Longtin has amassed a 200-83-9 overall record with nine regional and five sectional crowns, including three trips to state. Longtin has accomplished those numbers during two stints — from 2002-03 to 2007-08, when the Tigers finished fourth in the IHSA Class A State Finals — and then a return that began in 2013-14 and has continued ever since.

“It’s special,” he said of reaching 200 wins. “You can’t do it alone.”