BOYS BASKETBALL: Kays win thriller in Oak Forest to claim regional title

OAK FOREST — Kankakee was clinging to a four-point lead late in Friday’s Class 3A Oak Forest Regional championship game against the host Bengals when a pivotal possession decided the game.

The Kays broke a full-court press and got the ball to a wide-open Naz Hill, who got the emphatic slam dunk for a 50-44 lead with just 50 seconds left in the game. It was the impetus in the final minute, and Kankakee made enough free throws to solidify a 53-44 win against Oak Forest and won its third regional crown in the past five years.

“It feels great,” said Hill, who finished with eight points. “It can’t get [any] better than that. I fell on my first [dunk], and I came back on the second one, completed the dunk and then we broke out with the win.”

Kankakee coach Chris Pickett said Hill’s dunk put one of the final nails in the coffin.

“We still kind of tried to give them an opportunity to breathe, but we held our composure down the stretch and were able to finish it out,” he said.

Kankakee (23-8) won its 17th regional title in the process and advanced to the Marian Catholic Sectional, where it will face Thornton at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Kankakee and Thornton split their two games this season.

“We just struggled on the road all season,” said senior guard Tomele Staples, who led the Kays with a 18 points, including four 3s. “It was just keeping the same intensity we have at home. We haven’t lost a game at home this year, so this week, we just really focused on keeping the same intensity ... and just executed against a good team.”

In a game Kankakee trailed for much of the first half and early in the third, it took command in the decisive third quarter to notch the thrilling victory. Oak Forest (25-8) led 13-12 after one quarter and 28-24 at the half.

Pickett said the key was stringing some stops together early in the third quarter.

“We were coming down and getting quality possessions, whether it’s a layup, an open 3 or getting to the foul line,” he said.

Nate Hill made two free throws to cut the deficit to 32-30 with 4:34 left in the third quarter, and a Staples 3 put the Kays in front for good at 33-32 with 4:05 remaining. Then, Pierre Allen got free underneath for a layup for a 35-32 lead moments later.

“We know basketball is a game of runs, so [we were] keeping our composure, not letting their student section get in our heads,” Allen said. “We just kept playing our basketball, and that’s how you win games.”

Nate Hill got a basket-and-one to continue the run for a 38-32 advantage with 2:15 left in the third quarter. The Kays still led 38-34 with eight minutes left.

“We felt that big momentum shift, and it was a great shift,” Allen said.

Kankakee’s defense was stout in the third quarter and held Oak Forest to just six points in the period and 16 in the second half.

“We kept the same defense; we just locked in more,” Staples said. “We play a really strong help defense, and we were just making sure everybody knows when he’s guarding somebody, that somebody’s there behind them to help them.”

Oak Forest made a run of its own in the fourth quarter, opening with a 7-2 spurt. Two free throws by Robbie Avila, a 6-foot-9 Indiana State recruit, cut the deficit to 40-39 with 4:07 left in the game.

Kankakee responded with a big 3-pointer by Allen for a 44-40 lead with 3:10 left. A basket underneath by Naz Hill put the Kays up 46-42 with 1:50 remaining, and a bucket by Davon Prude kept the Kays in front at 48-42 to set up the frantic finish.

“We just executed and made up our minds to win,” Naz Hill said.

Staples said the game plan was to deny Avila, who finished with game highs of 19 points and 10 rebounds, the ball in the paint.

“Don’t let him get too many touches; make him have to work hard for his buckets,” he said.

What was the key for the Kays not relinquishing the lead once they grabbed it?

“Just slowing the game down, not playing too fast and making sure everybody’s where they’re supposed to be,” Staples said. “And not trying to make the home runs late, let’s just taking everything one step at a time.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Allen finished with 12 points and five rebounds, and Nate Hill contributed 10 points.

Fred Robinson added 18 points for Oak Forest.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Kays will face a familiar foe in their Southland Athletic Conference rivals, Thornton, at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the IHSA Class 3A Marian Catholic Sectional semifinals.