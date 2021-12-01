Hart's Gibson Southern Titans win state championship

Gibson Southern, coached by Nick Hart, won the IHSAA Class 3A title Friday in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis with a 45-35 victory against Brebeuf Jesuit.

Nick Hart is the brother of Kankakee High School coach Derek Hart, who coached the Kankakee Kays to the IHSA Class 5A state runner-up finish Saturday in DeKalb.

Gibson Southern (14-1) rallied from a 26-7 deficit in the second quarter to get the win. It was the first state title for Gibson Southern.

“After our players and coaches, our fans are who I’m the happiest for. They’ve always supported us so loyally,” said Hart in a story in the Evansville Courier & Press. “I’m thrilled that we were able to bring one home for them.”

The Titans were led by Purdue University recruit Brady Allen, who completed 28-of-50 passes for 398 yards and three touchdowns.

Gibson Southern began its comeback with a 3-yard touchdown run by Adrean Lukeman and a pair of scoring receptions by Rory Heltsley to pull within 29-28 at halftime, according to a game recap on IHSAA.org.

The Titans then drove 80 yards in 12 plays with the second-half kickoff for a touchdown, capped by an 11-yard scoring pass to Kaden Hurless for a 35-29 lead they never relinquished.

Derek Hart and the Kankakee Kays made school history this fall, becoming the first team in school history to reach the IHSA State Finals. They were defeated by Fenwick 34-15 in the Class 5A championship at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb on Saturday, finishing a season that saw them win their first-ever Southland Athletic Conference title and set a new school record with 13 wins.