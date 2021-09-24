ROUNDUP: Beecher, Manteno advance to IESA softball state semis

SOFTBALL

IESA State Finals

Beecher and Manteno are both headed to the state semifinals after victories in the opening round of the state finals in Bloomington Friday, albeit with much different results.

The Bobcats are headed to the semis in Class 2A after only needing four innings to defeat Athens. The Bobcats will take on the winner of Robinson Nuttall and Illini Bluffs at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The Panthers advanced to the Class 3A semifinals after holding off Washington Central 3-2. Adalyn Akiyama hit a two-run homer in the first and an Alyssa Singleton bunt single drove in Morgan Derrico for an insurance run in the fourth. Sophie Peterson allowed two unearned runs on five hits and four walks in a complete game.

Manteno will take on Hickory Creek in the 3A semis at 10:30 a.m.

In Class 1A, Dwight saw its season end in the opening round of the finals with a 6-4 loss to Bloomington Corpus Christi. And in Class 3A, Coal City fell 9-1 to Chatham-Glenwood.

BOYS GOLF

Vermillion Valley Conference Golf Tournament

Watseka took home first-place out of 10 VVC teams with a team score of 359. Other local finishers were Iroquois West in second with a team score of 382, followed by fourth-place Milford (397) and eighth-place Cissna Park (470).

Dwight Invitational

Morris’s 220 team score was four-strokes better than second-place finisher Beecher to secure first-place out of 12 teams for Dwight’s two-man scramble event. Other local finishers were Dwight who secured fifth with a team score of 231, which was 14 strokes better than sixth-place finisher Coal City. Peotone followed behind the Coalers with a team score of 248 to secure seventh while Grant Park took ninth with 254. Reed-Custer finished in 11th with 257 and Wilmington added a last-place finish with a team score of 308.

Manteno 183, St. Anne 199, Donovan 204

Brody Shepard led the Panthers with a 43, which was two-less strokes than teammate Jace Nikonchuk. Reece Rewerts shot a 47 and Logan Bukowski added a 48.

No individual stats were salvable for St. Anne or Donovan.

GIRLS GOLF

Vermillion Valley Conference Tournament

Watseka chipped past Iroquois West by six strokes to win the VVC Tournament with a team score of 431.

Beecher 202, Bradley-Bourbonnais 203

Beecher edged the Boilermakers by a mere one stroke thanks to Makenzie Krupa who earned medalist honors for the Bobcats with a 47.

Gabby Hubbs led Bradley-Bourbonnais with a 49, followed by teammates Larrigan Saindon and Danica Voss who each shot 51’s. Kate Cailteux shot a 52.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Peotone 2, Wilmington 1

Peotone hands Wilmington its first Illinois Central Eight Conference loss with a third-set tiebreaker victory (25-17, 16-25, 25-20). Malya Sayre led the Blue Devils with 11 kills and a block. Brooke Gwiazda totaled four kills and a black while Amanda Hasse and Hayley Stewart chipped in three kills each.

Bella Reyes led the Wildcats with six kills, six digs, two aces and an assist. Kate McCann chipped in three digs, three kills, two aces and two assists.

Manteno 2, Herscher 0

The Panthers improved to 8-4 on the season with after taking both sets 25-21 over the Tigers. Ava Pequette led Manteno with three aces and eight setting assists. Tess Bottoms tallied five kills and five digs. Reese Eldridge chipped in 10 setting assists and five kills.

Emery Robinson led Herscher with 14 digs and three aces. Emma Mendell totaled six kills and Madison Dundas added six digs and three kills.

Cissna Park 2, Armstrong-Potomac 0

The Timberwolves made quick work of Armstrong-Potomac, winning 25-18, 25-17 to take it in two sets. Morgan Sinn totaled five aces. Brooklyn Stadeli smacked five kills and Mikayla Knake added 16 assists.

Coal City 2, Lisle 0

The Coalers improved to 11-7 overall with a 25-10, 25-16 straight-set win over Lisle. Addyson Waliczek led Coal City with five setting assists, five digs, two kills and two aces. Mia Rodriguez tallied four kills, four blocks, four digs and an ace. Macaya Garner chipped in three setting assists and one dig.

Watseka 2, Schlarman Academy 0

The Warriors secure a straight-set win by taking the first set by 14 points and the second set by 15 points. Kourtney Kincade totaled seven kills, which was two more than teammate Raegann Kochel. Elena Newelll added nine assists while Meredith Drake tallied eight of her own.

Milford 2, Hoopeston 0

The Bearcats improved to 12-1 with a 25-10, 25-8 win over Hoopeston. Brynlee Wright led Milford with eight kills. Anna McEwen totaled 11 digs and four kills. Emmaleah Marshino recorded 13 digs and three kills.

Grant Park 2, Tri-Point 0

The Dragons topped the Chargers by eight points in the first set before closing things out by seven points in the second to earn a straight-set victory. ANdi Dotson led Grant Park with two service aces and six digs. Lindsey Madril tallied four digs and Brooke Veldhuizen secured a team-high five kills.

Gardner-South Wilmington 2, Momence 0

The Panthers improved to 9-7 with a 25-18, 25-19, straight-set win over the Redskins. Addison Fair led GSW with nine kills and nine digs. Colby Grieff added seven kills, five digs and an ace. Claire Hennessy grabbed eight digs and five kills.

No individual stats were available for Momence.

Central 2, Donovan 0

The Comets took the first set by 13 points before closing things out with a 12 point win in the second set. Rachel Thompson led the team in kills with nine. Allison Cox added three aces, two digs, and two assists. Emilie Baker served up a team-high six aces to go along with 14 assists.

Paiton Lareau led Donovan with two blocks and an ace. Kenzie Faupel added one kill.

BOYS SOCCER

Momence 8, Reed-Custer 0

Sam Dennis notched six saves to lead Reed-Custer.

Watseka 5, Blue Ridge 1

Narciso Solorzano secured a hat-trick to lead the Warriors. Brianna Dominguez and Fernando Orellana each added one score each.

Iroquois West 5, Danville Schlarman 2

Iroquois West’s Angel Melgoza and Santiago Andrade each led the Raiderswith two goals apiece. Goalkeeper Tony Espinosa tallied six saves.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Andrew 107, Bradley-Bourbonnais 69

Mia Mulder led the Boilermakers with a individual victory in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of one minute and eight seconds. Maddy Miller added another BBCHS victory in the 100-yard breatstroke. Avary Tomic chipped in a win in the 100-yard butterfly while Abigail Betterton won the 100-yard freestyle event.