FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Kays move to 2-0 with win at Washington; Herscher tops Rochelle on road

Kankakee 28, Washington 14

Class 6A’s sixth-ranked Kankakee will likely move up in the poll, as it improved to 2-0 on the young season with an impressive 28-14 victory on the road over No. 3 Washington on Friday.

“We were excited,” Kankakee coach Derek Hart said of the big matchup. “It was a long bus ride, but we were pumped up and ready to play.

“It was a playoff atmosphere and their stands were full,” he added. “They’re a good team and our kids were excited to play them.”

Junior running back Demere Turner scored two touchdowns on runs of one and two yards, while senior running back Nate Hill bulled in from a yard out.

“[Demere] did a very good job for us, and the offensive line did a great job of getting us rolling early on,” Hart said.

The Kays (2-0) ran out to a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter before Washington took advantage of some Kankakee turnovers and cut the deficit to 21-14 at the half.

The Kays turned it over twice on special team miscues that let the Panthers back in the game.

“They got short fields and capitalized,” Hart said.

The Kays responded in the second half when Karson King caught a 15-yard scoring strike from Tomele Staples 30 seconds into the fourth quarter to preserve the win.

“That was a huge play,” Hart said. “I was really happy the way we responded to the adversity.”

Marques Covington led the defense with 2 sacks, while Nick Hall had 2 tackles for loss. Jyaire Hill added an interception

Kankakee will be looking for an opponent in Week 3, as Thornridge has already canceled due to COVID issues.

Herscher 29, Rochelle 27

The Tigers improved to 2-0 with the big road win over the Hubs.

Senior running back Cody Lunsford rushed or 217 yards on 16 carries and scored three touchdowns to pace the Tigers. Junior quarterback Brock Wenzelman completed 9-of-12 passes for 91 yards.

Junior wide receiver Clay Schultz caught three balls for 58 yards, while Travis Jones and Tyler Dutra each caught passes.

Senior linebacker Joe Holohan led the defense with six solo tackles and six assists, and Schultz had an interception.

Herscher travels to Streator for a 7 p.m. game next Friday.

Plano 28, Manteno 0

The Panthers (0-2) trailed 7-0 at halftime and fell behind 21-0 after three quarters to take the loss.

Sophomore running back Logan Worobey rushed for 42 yards on 15 carries, while Carter Drazy completed 8-of-14 passes for 64 yards.

Manteno will try to get into the win column when it travels to Peotone next Friday at 7 p.m.

Westville 38, Watseka 6

The Warriors dropped to 1-1 with the loss to visiting Westville.

Brady Walwer was 3-for-6 for 98 yards and a touchdown, which went to DJ Wannamaker. Wannamaker caught two balls for 122 yards. Evan LaBelle led the Warriors with 17 rushing yards.

Watseka travels to Bismarck-Henning for a 1 p.m. game next Saturday.

Central 60, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0

The Comets evened their record to 1-1 with the blowout win at the Crater. No individual statistics were reporter.

Central visits Oakwood for a 7 p.m. game next Friday.

Iroquois West 33, Oakwood 32 OT

The Raiders moved to 2-0 with the overtime win after Damian Melgoza’s 46-yard field goal at the end of the fourth quarter sent the game to the extra frame. Trystyn Schacht had 238 rushing yards and two touchdown on 27 carries. Sam McMillan's lone completion was a seven-yard touchdown to Aiden Tilstra. John Alden ran for 39 yards and a touchdown

Iroquois West hosts Georgetown-Ridge Farm next Friday at 7 p.m.