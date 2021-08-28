FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Mac loses opener at Marmion; Wilmington, Reed-Custer, Momence post shutouts

Marmion 12, Bishop McNamara 7

Bishop McNamara lost its season opener on the road on Friday at Marmion 12-7 in longtime coach Rich Zinanni’s 47th and final season at the helm of the Fighting Irish.

Tony Phillips scored the lone Irish touchdown on the ground.

The Irish (0-1) host Coal City next Friday at 7 p.m.

Wilmington 23, Marengo 0

The top-ranked team in Class 3A took a lengthy drive to Marengo and left with a 23-0 victory Friday, with all 23 points coming in the second half, which started with a Ryan Banas kickoff return for a touchdown.

Colin James led the Wildcats with 106 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Jacob Friddle had 98 yards and a score on 22 carries. Banas added 38 yards on six carries and Hansen had 37 yards on six carries.

Friddle’s 6.5 tackles led the team, a full tackle ahead of Allan Richards, who nailed a 21-yard field goal.

The Wildcats host Johnsburg at 7 p.m. Friday.

Reed-Custer 60, Elmwood Park 0

Elliot Cassem rushed for 104 yards on just six carries and scored two touchdowns in the blowout win, while quarterback Jake McPherson was a perfect 9-for-9 for 132 yards and four TDs.

Lucas Foote and Payton Bradley each had 21-yard touchdown runs for the Comets, while Foote caught three passes for 48 yards and two touchdowns. Eddie Gad and Jace Christian also had touchdown receptions.

Reed-Custer (1-0) led 21-0 after one quarter and 40-0 at halftime.

Brandon Moorman led the defense with seven solo tackles.

Reed-Custer hosts Arcola next Friday at 7 p.m.

Momence 48, Oakwood 0

Kud’de Bertram completed 3-of-5 passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another 43 yards and a score to lead visiting Momence.

Bertram tossed TD passes to Kam Tyler and Travis Gardner, while Easton Newberry and Landon Smith added touchdown runs. Gardner picked off a lateral by Oakwood and returned it 20 yards for a score.

Anthony Martinez returned a punt 41 yards for a touchdown.

Defensively, Sam Petersen had two solo tackles and five assists, while Elijah Toribio added three tackles and Damon Cox and Alex Moran each had two solos.

Momence (1-0) travels to Salt Fork next Saturday at noon.

Peotone 24, Peoria Manual 20

The Blue Devils opened with the win over visiting Manual on the legs of junior running back Dylan Sroka.

Sroka rushed for 154 yards on 24 carries and scored two touchdowns. Peotone (1-0) travels to Indiana on Saturday to play North Central of Farmersburg at 3 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning 35, Central 0

Junior quarterback Luke Shoven completed 7-of-12 passes for 64 yards and rushed for another 30 yards for the Comets (0-1).

Jayce Meier rushed for 26 yards and caught four balls for 23 yards, while Carson Turner caught three balls for 41 yards.

Central hosts Georgetwon-Ridge Farm next Friday at 7 p.m.

Evergreen Park 20, Manteno 0

The Panthers (0-1) fell behind 14-0 at the half and trailed 20-0 after three quarters.

Quarterback Carter Drazy completed 9-of-22 passes for 87 yards, while John Prindeville caught six balls for 99 yards. Logan Worobey had 28 yards rushing on 10 attempts.

Manteno hosts Plano next Friday at 7 p.m.

Iroquois West 31, Hoopeston 14

Trystyn Schacht rushed 20 times for 138 yards and a TD, and Auston Miller added 98 yards rushing on 16 attempts and a touchdown for the Raiders (1-0).

IW led 12-0 at the half and 18-8 after three quarters and pulled away in the fourth quarter for the home win.

Sam McMillan, Gabriel Alvarez and John Ahiden each scored rushing touchdowns.

Damien Melgoza led the defense with 9 tackles, while Alvarez had 7 stops.

IW visits Oakwood next Friday at 7 p.m.

Salt Fork 60, Dwight 12

No individual stats were immediately available.