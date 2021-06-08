GIRLS SOCCER: Herscher's offense goes wild in sectional semifinal victory

HERSCHER — During a dominant regular season that saw the Tigers rack up an impressive 15-3 record with an 80-22 goal differential, the premise of the Herscher girls soccer team’s game plan has been simple — attack ferociously to build an early lead, continue to attack and build that lead and then find another gear defensively to put the finishing touch on the opponent.

The plan continued to work in Tuesday’s IHSA Class 1A Herscher Sectional semifinal against St. Thomas More, as Jalynn Miner’s first-half hat trick sparked the Tigers’ tenacious attack to the tune of a 9-2 victory to send Herscher back to the sectional finals.

“When we start scoring and get things rolling, we don’t stop,” Miner said. “When we get going, it’s hard to stop us. We score in bunches. We’re just running around and laughing. It’s a lot of fun.”

After narrowly missing some quality chances during the first 10 minutes, Katelyn Borschnack found the back of the net, putting Herscher up 1-0.

“I had some good scoring chances early,” Borschnack said. “They just didn’t drop. I just stuck with it and was finally able to finish. It was a good confidence builder for our team to get a quick goal.”

Less than one minute later, Miner added another score to put Herscher in control. Miner continued her scoring flurry, netting two more goals during the next 10 minutes, giving the Tigers four goals in the game’s first 20 minutes.

“We played very well; we were prepared for this game,” Herscher coach Chris Longtin said. “We watched some film and were able to predict a few things.

“Also, credit the kids for working hard and putting the ball in the back of the net.”

Alynn Jackson kept things rolling for Herscher, scoring at the 5:49 mark of the first half, extending the Tigers’ lead to 5-0 going into the half. Ally Meyer netted a goal less than two minutes into the second half, allowing the Tigers to stay in cruise control, adding another goal on a feed from Borschnack just more than 10 minutes later.

“Borschnack is amazing at passing through people,” Meyer said. “She had perfect touch on that pass and put it in the spot it needed to be.”

Borschnack scored her second goal of the game in the waning moments, with Elise Kukuck adding the final goal of the game to round out the scoring for the Tigers.

“If you control the ball, you control the game,” Longtin said. “St. Thomas More packed the middle a little bit. We were able to get our one-two combinations and get the ball to the outside like we’ve practiced all year.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Miner’s final tally of three goals led the team. Borschnack and Meyer each had two goals and three assists. Reagan Muniz added an assist.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Tigers’ sectional championship will take place against Normal U-High at 4:30 p.m. Friday, when Longtin said he hopes the team continues the trend he saw Tuesday.

“I want to see the same things in our next game that I saw today; I want to see the kids fired up, ready to go, playing as hard as we can,” Longtin said. “I think we have a good shot.

“We have a bigger school coming at us,” he added. “We’re [going to] prepare for them like we do everyone else and see what happens.”