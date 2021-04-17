FOOTBALL: Wilmington claims ICE title

PEOTONE — Hall of Fame head coach Jeff Reents won his 20th-career conference championship Friday night in Wilmington’s 24-0 road win over Peotone.

With the win, the Wildcats completed their season with a perfect 5-0 overall record and a 5-0 mark in the Illinois Central Eight Conference.

The Blue Devils finished the season with a 3-2 record and 3-2 record in the ICE Conference.

Senior running back Cody Franzen ripped off a 35-yard touchdown run on the third play from scrimmage to put Wilmington up 7-0 early. Franzen took the sweep to the outside before weaving his way through the Blue Devils secondary for the score.

“We ran a play called optimus left, and I waited to read my blocks, hit the hole hard and finished the play from there,” Franzen said. “I’m just thankful for my teammates. It’s been great playing with all of them. I love those guys.”

Allen Richards added to the Cats’ lead on the first play of the second quarter, splitting the uprights on a 36-yard field goal to put Wilmington up 10-0.

“Franzen had a nice snap, our line blocked well and then my routine and confidence took care of the rest,” Richards said. “A lot of hard work goes into the kicking game. I work out with my kicking coach every Sunday and have gone to a lot of camps. So once we’re in the game, I have a lot of confidence in myself and my team.”

Faced with a third-and-long situation at the end of the half, quarterback Jack Narine broke off a 30-yard run to put the Wildcats in the red zone. Two plays later, Narine completed a 12-yard touchdown pass to Richards to give Wilmington a 17-0 lead.

“If anyone knows Wilmington football, they know we don’t throw it a lot. Especially in the red zone,” Narine said. “When I got the signal to pass, I was shocked, but happy Coach [Barry] Southall put his confidence in me and I’m glad we were able to get the job done. Allen ran a nice route and made a great catch.”

The Blue Devils looked strong offensively to open the second half, converting three first downs, but ultimately the Wilmington defense held strong, turning Peotone over on downs to preserve the shutout.

Franzen scored his second touchdown of the night in the fourth quarter to make the game’s final score.

“I couldn’t be happier for our kids,” Reents said. “Especially to finish 5-0 in these circumstances and win the conference.

“I told our kids in late January that it didn’t look like we would get the opportunity to play this year. Then, sure enough, three days later the season was back on. Which was great. And then we talked about making the best of a tough situation. And we did just that. This is a team that Wildcat fans will remember for a long time. We accomplished our goals and had a lot of fun.”

For the Blue Devils, Friday was a measuring stick game against one of the state’s most consistent programs.

“Tonight kind of showed where we are as a program,” said Peotone coach Apostolos Tsiamas. “And where were trying to get to. We’re not on their level yet. We are a solid program, but we’re not quite on Wilmington and Coal City’s level yet.

“We’re certainly trying. It’s not the kids’ fault or the coaching staff’s fault. The effort is there. We just need to reassess and look where we are at and keep improving to take that next step.”

For Wilmington, Franzen finished with 108 yards on 11 carries and a pair of touchdowns. Narine was 3 for 3 passing for 28 yards and a touchdown, while adding 46 rushing yards. Jacob Friddle chipped in 49 yards on eight attempts.

For Peotone, Ryan Moe led with 62 yards on 15 carries, and Ben Balmer had 42 on a dozen carries. Tristan Weglarz was 2 for 5 passing for 37 yards. TJ Chenoweth led the Blue Devils with 35 receiving yards.