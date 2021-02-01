ROUNDUP: Milford boys basketball split first two games of the season

<strong>BOYS BASKETBALL</strong>

Friday: Bismarck-Henning 42, Milford 36

The Bearcats opened the season hot from deep, drilling eight 3-pointers, but couldn’t muster up much else in their season opener.

Trey Totheroh totaled a team-high 11 points, which included going 5 for 7 at the free-throw strike. Luke McCabe added 8 points, 6 from deep.

Saturday: Dwight 56, Ridgeview 52

The Trojans relied heavily on Brandon Ceylor, who scored four of his game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter to help hold off Ridgeview’s late-game comeback attempt.

Wyatt Thompson poured in another 11 points, and Trent Tilly added 9 points to help Dwight move to 1-0.

Milford 43, Cissna Park 34

After dropping its season opener, Milford buckled down during the stretch to beat the Timberwolves and help the Bearcats improve to 1-1 on the season.

Trey Totheroh went for a team-high 12 points to go along with eight rebounds and five assists. Luke McCabe came up clutch, going 4 for 5 on free throws late to total 9 points. Senior Trace Fleming added 9 points and eight rebounds.

<strong>GIRLS BASKETBALL</strong>

Milford 42, Donovan 36

Anna McEwen dropped a double-double with 12 points and a team-high 11 rebounds to help Milford start the season 1-0. Anna Hagan added a team-high 13 points to go along with seven boards, and Emmaleah Marshino poured in another 8 points to round out Milford’s top scorers.

No stats were reported for Donovan.

<strong>WOMEN’S BASKETBALL</strong>

Highland 88, KCC 72

KCC’s second half struggles haunted the team in its loss to Highland Community College. The Cavaliers were outscored 48-32 in the second half, causing them to suffer their first double-digit loss of the season.

Despite the loss, Brandi Hudson continued her strong start to the 2021 season, scoring a team-high 28 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Madison Allen finished as the only other Cavaliers in double-digit points with 14.

<strong>MEN’S BASKETBALL</strong>

Vincennes 75, KCC 65

The Cavaliers dropped to 2-2 on the season after a hard-fought battle against sixth-ranked Vincennes. Chris Roberts led the squad with 15 points, followed by Chaz Hinds (14 points), Barion Binion (9 points) and Damari Nixon (9 points).