BOYS BASKETBALL: Grant Park holds off gritty Tri-Point squad

GRANT PARK — Whenever Grant Park and Tri-Point have gotten together in boys basketball the past couple of years, craziness has usually ensued on the hardwood. Just last year, the Dragons came back from a 20-point deficit for a regular season victory before a steal and ensuing layup from Daniel Palan as the final horn sounded in regional action gave the Dragons a two-point win.

And Tuesday's River Valley Conference matchup almost had just as zany of an ending. The Chargers, who played a plethora of junior varsity players and were missing three starters, trailed by double-digits for much of the night before a mad dash cut their deficit to just six points in the game's final moments.

But when faced with adversity, the Dragons responded, using a late 6-0 run to take a 57-48 victory.

The Dragons improved to 3-3 on the season and 2-0 in the RVC, winning their first game in which the margin was three possessions or closer in the fourth quarter this season. The short-handed Chargers fell to 5-3 (1-2).

"It was nice to actually be able to pull away," Dragons coach Bryce LaMore said. "We've had some close games this year and been on the wrong side of them, so it's nice to be able to win one."

Neither team got off to a great offensive start, but the Dragons forced seven Tri-Point turnovers in the first quarter, a period in which they held the Chargers to 2-of-11 shooting, to get out to a 10-5 lead.

After losing seven seniors and 90 percent of their scoring from last year's regional championship team, LaMore said this year's version of the Dragons will have to be able to turn defense to offense, like they did early on, to find success this winter.

"Our offense will come from our defense this year because we don't have the shooters around this year," LaMore said. "We have some kids who can score, but we're going to try to rely on our defense."

One scorer for the Dragons on Tuesday was junior forward Clayton McKinstry, who had a game-high 15 points. Six of those points came on a pair of third quarter 3-pointers, as he and Ryan Dulin each hit a pair down the stretch in the third to give the Dragons a lead as large as 16 points during the second half.

McKinstry said as one of few players with varsity experience before this season, he has had the responsibility of emerging as a leader and helping his even less experienced teammates with handling the ball.

"I'm just trying to get the team together and getting all of us to work together," McKinstry said. "It's kind of hard since not a lot of us have varsity experience ... but we're just trying to limit our turnovers and get everything together early in the season."

After the downtown splurges in the third, the Dragons looked to have things wrapped up against a Chargers team that was without three of their top four leading scorers — Chace Cathcart, Tyler Platz and Brian Curling, the former of which was lost for the season last week with a torn ACL and the latter of which was a late scratch with the flu, while Platz will look to return from injury this season.

But the Chargers wouldn't quit, despite playing with a handful of players that had just taken part in a 40-point loss in the junior varsity game. With just under two minutes left, Connor Cardenas, one of two healthy starters, was fouled on a successful basket.

After he missed the and-one free-throw, Ayden McNeil hauled in the offensive rebound and kicked it to Cardenas, who drilled a deep 3-pointer to trim the Chargers' deficit to just 51-45 with 1:47 on the clock.

“I’m proud that they battled," Chargers coach Justin Cox said. "And that’s the thing ever since I’ve been here, is that we’re gonna fight, we’re gonna make it a game. We did — we let it get open but we fought back."

But the Chargers' run was short-lived. A 6-0 run over the next three possessions built the Dragons' lead back up to double-digits before a late Chargers 3-pointer gave the game its ultimate conclusion, although LaMore said the tightness at the end was fitting for what has been one of the area's most intriguing small-school matchups lately.

“Grant Park and Tri-Point are always lit, tough games, year in and year out," LaMore said. "Our styles of play are a big thing with the five-out offenses and a lot of 3-pointers. It’s a lot of fun."

<strong>Stat Book</strong>

McKinstry stuffed the stat sheet with 15 points, four rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks. Dulin chipped in 11 points, two rebounds, an assist and three steals. Troy Reynolds had seven points, nine rebounds, an assist and three blocks. Travis Fick also scored seven points and snatched eight boards.

Mogged had 14 points, nine rebounds and two assists for the Chargers. Cardenas had 11 points, seven boards, two assists and two steals. Jameson Schuerr added seven points, four boards and an assist.

<strong>Up Next</strong>

The next time these two squads take the floor will be in their respective holiday tournaments. The Chargers start the Watseka Holiday Tournament on Thursday, and the Dragons will play in Wilmington's holiday tournament, which begins Monday.