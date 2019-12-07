BOYS SOCCER: Bradley-Bourbonnais' Sorich named Daily Journal Player of the Year

Bradley-Bourbonnais boys soccer coach Rohan Robinson remembers it just like yesterday, the day he realized Peter Sorich was going to be a new face for Boilers soccer.

“The first time I caught Peter was during summer league [before his freshman year],” Robinson said. “The varsity team was short and the junior varsity team had just finished playing 80 minutes.

“I asked him if he could stick around and play, and he played the full 80 minutes ... in my mind, it was like his career took off from there.”

Sorich quickly found himself as a focal point for the Boilers as a freshman and spent the past four years as one of the most tactically and technically sound midfielders in the state, culminating with a super senior season that earned Sorich the 2019 Daily Journal Player of the Year award.

While the steady midfielder burst onto the varsity soccer scene as a freshman, Sorich’s love for the game came at a much younger age, when he threw himself into the backyard soccer games as the second-youngest of seven boys and 10 total children in his family.

“I think my brothers played a big part in it. I’ve got a lot of brothers and just playing with them in the backyard, playing Dynamo [recreation] league, that really started my love for soccer,” Sorich said. “They learned from watching videos and stuff and then just taught me.

“I guess at that young age I just learned how to play with the big kids.”

That experience playing against older competition came in handy immediately for Sorich during his days with the Boilers. Sorich earned his first of three-straight Daily Journal All-Area and SouthWest Suburban All-Conference nods as a vital piece of the Boilers’ team that went all the way to the IHSA Class 3A State Finals.

And if it wasn’t for Sorich’s boot, the Boilers may have never gotten there.

In that year’s Class 3A Normal Community Super-Sectional, the juggernaut Boilers were literally dealt some unfortunate cards, as two players had been removed from the pitch for multiple yellow cards during their match against Normal.

Despite playing over 40 minutes of soccer at least one man down, the Boilers got through overtime and to a shootout, where the then-sophomore Sorich hit the game-winning penalty kick that sent the Boilers to state, where they finished third.

“The Normal game always comes to mind,” Sorich said. “I was the last [penalty kick] and I didn’t even know that if I scored we would win. But that’s what it came down to — I scored, we won and we moved on to state.”

That trip to state would end up being the pinnacle of the Boilers’ team achievements, while Sorich added more awards to his resume over the last two seasons, including a pair of Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association All-Sectional nods and team MVP awards, as well as a handful of all-tournament selections.

In terms of the team success, Sorich said that after living in the moment during that magical run, time has allowed the accomplishment to sink in even more.

“I feel like I [appreciate it] a little more now, but I did in the moment,” Sorich said. “It was a lot of pressure in the moment, and I took it very seriously.”

As a midfielder, someone who spends roughly equal time on both offense and defense, Sorich never lit up the goal numbers the way some of his peers did, never tallying more than eight goals in a season (Robinson said Sorich could have been that premier goal scorer had the need for that ever arose), but his overall sound play is what has made him such a standout player.

“As a midfielder, I distribute the ball. I am trying to make plays make things happen,” Sorich said. “In the middle, you have to defend and attack ... you’re at the center and have to do all of those things.”

Robinson said that the work ethic of Sorich matched the talent, which enabled him to reach the heights he did, heights Robinson similarly saw in former All-American Efrain Davila.

“Just looking at his work rate as a freshman, looking at his talent, you could see at that early point he was sort of like Efrain,” Robinson said. “He had the talent, he put in the work and you just knew he was going in the same direction developmentally.”

Davilla and twin sensations Nick and Anthony Markanich, the key seniors from that state team in 2017, have left stats and memories that will be long remembered. And according to Robinson, Sorich has become the next player to leave a lasting legacy.

“Peter is up there in terms of top four or five all-time [in program history],” Robinson said. “We’ve got Nick and Anthony, we’ve got Efrain and then Peter’s right there.

“You look at how hard the twins worked, how skilled Efrain was and Peter is just the same way.”