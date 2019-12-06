BOYS BASKETBALL: St. Anne stands tall to top Beeche

ST. ANNE — The Cardinals maintained firm control of the paint on both ends of the floor and did an excellent job of disrupting Beecher’s passing lanes in an impressive 58-39 River Valley Conference victory at home in St. Anne on Friday.

It took St. Anne some time to get things going and they actually trailed by a point at the end of the first quarter, but there was nothing the Bobcats could do to stop them once the Cardinals took flight.

Cortez Baines and Brooks Schoon utilized their significant size advantage to out-muscle the competition — a tactic Beecher was never able to account for as the gulf grew steadily wider.

Baines’ steady presence in the post was a constant source of scoring for St. Anne as he powered his way to a game-high 15 points, while Schoon did most of his work from the free throw line. The senior shot a perfect 7-for-7 from the stripe and picked up a couple of buckets as well to tally 11 on the night.

“Everybody did well in their role and did a nice job boxing out defensively, and offensively we did a nice job of running the court and getting nice offensive looks. I feel like we played our game really well today,” Baines said following the win. “We just have to think together and crash the offensive boards, get the ball and go right up with it.

“There’s no one in the area who can guard us two, me and Brooks, so we just go up and get those easy buckets right there.

A 6-foot-3 guard, Schoon also used his combination of length and speed to disrupt Beecher’s offense at every turn. The Bobcats had a serious turnover problem throughout the conference loss and Schoon’s defense near half court was the biggest reason why.

The Cardinals began to pull away near the end of the first half as they scored 19 points in the second quarter, but it was on the other side of the halftime intermission where they took complete control.

Following a 3-pointer from Beecher’s Duane Doss to start the third period, the Cards answered with an extended 14-0 rally that built their lead to as much as 22 points before the Bobcats finally answered back. The two teams traded buckets back-and-forth for the rest of the contest, but the margin stayed around the 20-point mark for its remainder.

“We left a lot of points out there tonight and missed a lot of shots inside, so hopefully that’s not a trend that will continue. But we wanted to establish ourselves early and I thought we did that and I thought that opened up some nice looks from the perimeter,” said St. Anne coach Rick Schoon. “I thought our kids were pretty efficient on the offensive end as far as running our offensive sets. For the majority of the night, they found the right kid at the right time.

“If we shot that well from the line in the first game we played this year, we’d still be undefeated,” he added, referring to a 71-70 loss to Somonauk last month. “To be able to bounce back and see our kids step to the line and knock down free-throws, that’s only going to help us. Especially if we establish ourselves inside like we did tonight.”

The victory improves the Cardinals to 5-1 overall and is their fifth-straight win after that season-opening loss. It also bumps their RVC standing to 2-0. Beecher dropped to 3-3 overall and 0-1 in conference play with the loss.