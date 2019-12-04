ROUNDUP: G-SW boys top 100 in wild win over Peotone; four local players score 30-plus

BOYS BASKETBALL

<strong>Gardner-South Wilmington 107, Peotone 80</strong>

Both offenses couldn’t miss on Tuesday, as the Panthers scored at least 22 points in each quarter and the Blue Devils did the same, aside from a nine-point first quarter.

Chris Bexson led the Panthers with 26 points, three rebounds, five assists and five steals. Connor Steichen added 23 points and nine rebounds, while Dylan Hill contributed 18 points and four boards. Nate Wise had 14 points, six rebounds, three assists and four steals. Brandon States also was in double-figures with 12 points and five rebounds.

No stats were reported for Peotone.

<strong>Beecher 62, Dwight 61</strong>

Beecher’s sophomore sensation Duane Dross dropped 37 points and the Bobcats got a defensive stand on the last possession of the game to escape Dwight with a one-point win.

Doss’s 37 points came on 11-for-14 shooting from the field and a 14-for-17 night at the free-throw line, with 14 of his points coming in the paint. Ryan LeBland added 12 points.

Isaac Telford and Caleb Ceylor each had a dozen points for the Trojans. Lane Thompson scored 11 points.

<strong>Bloom 75, Kankakee 65</strong>

The Kays gave the state’s top-ranked team all they could handle, taking a 35-all tie into halftime. But the Blazing Trojans used their defense to get ahead in the third, forcing six Kays turnovers to build their lead and eventual win.

Deylon Johnson and Ambrozino Storr each had 19 points to lead the Kays.

<strong>Watseka 43, Schlarman 37</strong>

After allowing only four points in the first quarter, the Warriors only scored four themselves in the second and entered the half trailing by a point. But the strong defense continued in the second half while the offense got a spark to earn the win.

Conner Curry led the Warriors with 12 points. Jameson Cluver and Jordan Schroeder had eight points apiece.

<strong>Iroquois West 67, Armstrong-Potomac 39</strong>

Ryan Tilstra buried eight 3-pointers and tallied 32 points to lead the Raiders to their rout of Armstrong-Potomac Tuesday.

Zach Rice added 10 points and Jack McMillan scored six points.

<strong>Momence 62, Herscher 58</strong>

Herscher’s Jack Holohan was tremendous Tuesday, dropping 31 points, but Momence was able to hold the Tigers off to earn an impressive nonconference win.

Jared Espino had 20 points, five rebounds and four assists to lead Momence. Jasper Jones and Johnnie Williams each had 13 points and while Jones also snagged 15 rebounds. Jaden Wills scored 10 points.

Logan Lunsford joined Holohan in the double-figures department for Herscher with 12 points.

<strong>St. Anne 64, Tri-Point 61</strong>

The Chargers held a late two-point lead before losing Tyler Platz and Chace Cathcart to injuries down the stretch, and the Cardinals took advantage to leave Cullom with a River Valley Conference victory.

L.J. Hayes and L’Quan Haynes each had 18 points for the Cardinals, who also got 10 points from Brooks Schoon and eight points from Connor Cotton.

Cathcart led the Chargers with 16 points. Connor Cardenas had 15 points, while Platz and Bobby Mogged each scored 10 points.

<strong>Lisle 49, Wilmington 46</strong>

The young Wildcats hung tough in a difficult battle with their Illinois Central Eight rivals but ultimately came up just short.

Ben Krietz and Kyle Humphries each had 13 points for Wilmington Krietz added 10 rebounds and three blocks.

<strong>Reed-Custer 59, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland 37</strong>

The Comets held their opponents to just three points in the first quarter and four points in the third while scoring at least 10 points in each quarter themselves.

Jacob Heisner led the Comets with 17 points, 11 rebounds, five blocks, three steals and an assist. Gage Stamm had 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Blake Foster also scored in double-figures with 11 points, six rebounds, two steals and an assist.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

<strong>Kankakee 93, Rich Central 29</strong>

It’s a shame for the Kays that they won’t be allowed to carry any of their points over into future contests following their 64-point bullying of Rich Central in a Southland Conference matchup.

Ambranette Storr put up 35 points for Kankakee in the rout, while Avery Jackson turned in a triple-double with 15 points, 10 assists and new school record of 15 steals in the win. Imani Williams narrowly missed a triple-double of her own with 10 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists.

The Kays are 8-0 overall and 2-0 in conference play.

<strong>Seneca 42, Reed-Custer 36</strong>

Seneca rallied back to outscore the Comets 15-5 in the fourth quarter and pick up a come-from-behind victory at home.

Jaden Christian led Reed-Custer with a game-high 15 points int the loss, while Kylie Balgemann added eight points and six rebounds.

<strong>Gardner-South Wilmington 55, St. Anne 21</strong>

The Panthers continued their early-season roll in a one-sided affair with the Cardinals that improved their season standing to 7-0.

Abby Beck and Madelyn Storm led the way for G-SW with 15 points apiece, while Kaitlynn Kavanaugh chipped in with nine.

Megan Stegall’s eight points were tops for St. Anne in the loss.

<strong>Peotone 40, Iroquois West 15</strong>

The Blue Devils came out red-hot for their matchup with the Raiders, sprinting out to a 28-5 halftime lead and coasting to a commanding win.

Courtney Burks led Peotone (5-2) with 13 points, Mae Graffeo narrowly missed a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds and Mallory Ashline added 10 points of her own.

<strong>Milford 33, Central 26</strong>

The Bearcats outlasted the Comets in a defensive struggle of a nonconference matchup.

Milford’s Maya McEwen led all scorers with 14 points. Jakki Mowrey added 10 points.

The Comets also had two players score in double-figures. Kamryn Grice scored 11 points and Riley Thompson added 10 points.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

<strong>(8) Olivet Nazarene University 86, Robert Morris College 83</strong>

The Tigers erased a three-point halftime deficit to top their Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference rivals by three Tuesday.

Nic Reed led the Tigers with 26 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals. John Contant had 21 points and eight rebounds. Dane Schafley stuffed the stat sheet with 17 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Alex Gross had 15 points, five blocks and four boards.