ROUNDUP: Storr goes for 41 as Kays handle Bloom

GIRLS BASKETBALL

<strong>Kankakee 87, Bloom 63</strong>

Ambranette Storr exploded for 41 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and six steals as the Kays demolished Bloom to improve to 7-0 overall and 1-0 in the Southland Conference.

Avery Jackson also came through for Kankakee with 21 points and nine boards, and Imani Williams narrowly missed a triple-double with nine points, 11 assists and nine rebounds of her own in the victory.<strong>Beecher 65, St. Anne 27</strong>

The Bobcats kicked off their River Valley Conference schedule in dominant fashion with a 38-point victory against the Cardinals on the road in St. Anne.

Kaylie Sippel led the way with 14 points for Beecher, Margaret Landis added 12 points, and Abby Shepard and Talia Messana added 10 apiece as the Bobcats improved to 6-2 overall and 1-0 in the RVC.<strong>Coal City 40, Wilmington 38</strong>

The Coalers were able to avenge their season-opening loss to Wilmington by holding off the charging Wildcats in the fourth quarter and evening the season series at one win apiece.Madison Emerson knocked down four 3-pointers en route to a team-high 14 points in the victory. Hayleigh Roach added 11 points, and Luci Hackey scored 10 as Coal City improved to 2-4 overall.

<strong>Reed-Custer 51, Herscher 35</strong>

A huge, 24-point effort from senior forward Jaden Christian led the way to a comfortable opening to Reed-Custer’s Illinois Central Eight Conference schedule at home against the Tigers.

Christian shot a reliable 8 for 11 from the free-throw line and dished out five assists on the way to the win. Daniele Cherry added nine points, and Kylie Balgemann scored eight for the Comets.<strong>Illinois Lutheran 39, Grant Park 34</strong>

Delaney Panozzo led the Dragons with 16 points, but the freshman’s efforts weren’t quite enough to make the difference in an RVC loss at the hands of the Chargers.

Hadleigh Loitz also hit double-digit scoring with 10 points in the loss for Grant Park.<strong>Watseka 50, Hoopeston 42</strong>

The Warriors are 5-1 overall on the young season after a solid win against Hoopeston at home in Watseka.

Kennedy McTaggart led the way with an 11-point, 11-board double-double in the victory. Kinzie Parsons led the Warriors in scoring with 14 points, and Natalie Schroeder added 13 points in the win.<strong>Lisle 60, Peotone 35</strong>

Despite a strong start against the unbeaten Lions, Peotone lost the thread in the middle two quarters and suffered a one-sided loss to open its Illinois Central Eight Conference schedule.

Mae Graffeo scored 10 points for the Blue Devils as they dropped to 4-2 overall.<strong>Champaign Centennial 55, Iroquois West 47</strong>

The Raiders got some nice offensive output from McKinley Tilstra, who scored a team-high 15 points but still suffered a loss at home in Gilman.

Shelby Johnson added 12 points in the defeat, and Emma Lopez and Ashton Miller scored eight apiece.<strong>Streator 41, Manteno 23</strong>

The Panthers just had one of those nights offensively, shooting only 20 percent from the field in their 18-point loss to the Bulldogs.Ashtyn Wischnowski, Kenna Selk and Gianna Boros all had six points apiece to split the team lead in scoring three ways.

<strong>Grace Christian 57, Momence 20</strong>

The Crusaders held Momence to single digits in each quarter and scored at least 16 points in three quarters themselves to achieve Monday’s final score.Allie McGuirt led the way for Grace with 18 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Abby Sanford and Allie Battrell added 12 points and swiped six steals. Ashleigh Viola added six points, nine rebounds and blocked two shots.

WRESTLING

<strong>Manteno 66, Kankakee 6</strong>

The Panthers were dominant from the outset of their home victory against Kankakee in dual action.

Manteno secured wins by pin at 113, 120, 126, 152, 170, 182, 195 and 285 pounds in the one-sided victory. They also picked up wins by decision at 145 and 160 pounds, as well as forfeit victories at 138 and 220 pounds (full names for the evening were not provided).

The Kays’ lone win came via pin at 132 pounds.