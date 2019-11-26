Thanksgiving basketball tournament coverage available online

Due to an early deadline because of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, coverage from Tuesday’s Thanksgiving Classic at Olivet Nazarene University and all other local sports coverage can be found Wednesday morning at daily-journal.com/sports.

At the Thanksgiving Classic, girls basketball will be played for the first time in the tournament’s 21-year history, as it will now serve as boys and girls All-City tournaments between Bishop McNamara, Bradley-Bourbonnais and Kankakee.

— Daily Journal Staff Report