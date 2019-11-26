SOCCER: St. Anne's Guerrero named TVC Player of the Year

Daily Journal Staff Report

Raul Guerrero has been a mainstay on the Daily Journal All-Area soccer team, as the St. Anne scorer made his third all-area team this fall.

This year, Guerrero upped the ante by earning the title of Twin Valley Conference Player of the Year after scoring 45 goals in 22 games.

Guerrero was joined on the first team by teammate Jose Pizano, while Momence led the way with four first-team selections — Jared Espino, Francisco Melgar, Alan Ortiz and Alexis Sanchez.

Iroquois West saw three standouts garner first-team attention in the program’s all-time leading scorer, Diego Camarena, as well as Angel Barajas and Noah Alexander.

Beecher’s Gage Beck and Trent Meyers were selected to the first team, as was Grant Park’s Troy Reynolds.

The conference’s second team was also ripe with area soccer players. A pair of Raiders, Ulises Aguilera and Lucas Alvarez, were joined by Central’s Dylan Bailey, Momence’s David Garcia, Beecher’s A.J. Graham, Watseka’s Andrew Heuring, Grant Park’s Christian Nietfeldt and St. Anne’s Damon Saathoff as second-team selections.

The honorable mention list featured one player from every area school — Matt Bireline (Beecher), Ryan Kohler (Central), Clayton McKinstry (Grant Park), Raymond Balois (Momence), Zach Gerling (Iroquois West), Hudson Arseneau (Watseka) and Anthony Syrigas (St. Anne).