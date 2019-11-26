Peotone 2019-20 boys and girls basketball previews

<strong>BOYS</strong>

<strong>Head coach: </strong>Mike Curta

<strong>2018-19 Roster: </strong>6-21

<strong>Roster</strong>

Name Pos Height Grade

Spencer Bettenhausen G 5’10 Sr

Nick Scroppo G/F 6’0 Sr

Brent Beishuizen F 6’0 Sr

Matt Zaida F 5’11 Sr

Logan Heflin F 6’1 Sr

Ben Balmer G 5’10 Jr

Devin Scroggins G 5’10 Jr

Cody Maue G 5’8 Jr

Efren Acevedo G 5'8 Jr

Jon Sears F 6’0 Jr

Carson McGrath F 6’2 So

Austin Massat F 6’0 So

Tyler Hendricker F 6’1 So

Kade Hupe G 5’10 So

Dan Zaida G 5’10 So

Mason Kibelkis G 6’0 So

The Blue Devils are welcoming a new coach for the second-straight season, as former St. Xavier assistant coach Mike Curta will lead the boys in blue this winter.

Curta will open his tenure with a pair of skilled senior shooters back in Spencer Bettenhausen and Nick Scroppo, while aggressive and speedy guard Ben Balmer will run the point as a junior and sophomore Mason Kibelkis will also increase his backcourt responsibilities.

Logan Heflin is a returning Daily Journal All-Area honorable mention and will play a big role on each side of the floor, bringing some of the Blue Devils' football physicality to the hardwood, along with Balmer.

The Blue Devils will have to be able to keep up offensively with Illinois Central Eight Conference opponents like Coal City and Manteno, a pair of teams who can put the ball in the bucket. With Balmer's ability to break down a defense and kick out to those senior shooters, Curta could see his team piling up the points, especially on nights they find an early rhythm.

With more sophomores (six) than seniors (five), how the Blue Devils progress in Curta's first year will be worth keeping tabs on.

"I'm looking forward to our young group taking the floor in order to see where we're at," Curta said. "It's a great group of kids who love the game and I'm looking forward to building the program with these young men."

<strong>GIRLS</strong>

<strong>Head coach: </strong>Steve Strough

<strong>2018-19 Record: </strong>18-11

<strong>Roster</strong>

Courtney Burks 5’4 G Sr

McKenna Evans 5’8 F Sr

Mae Graffeo 5’10 F Sr

Colleen Erikson 5’9 F Sr

Grace O’Boyle 5’4 G Jr

Rachel Paw 5’7 G Jr

Chloe Grotenhuis 5’5 G Jr

Emma Herder 5’9 F Jr

Mallory Ashline 5’9 F Jr

Lauren Hamann 5’10 F Jr

Cecelia Naples 5’6 G So

Danielle Piper 5’5 G So

Delaney Balmer 5’5 G So

The Blue Devils are prepared to throw themselves in contention for the inaugural Illinois Central Eight Conference title behind the area's most experienced trio in fourth-year varsity players Courtney Burks, McKenna Evans and Mae Graffeo.

Graffeo has earned a pair of Daily Journal All-Area selections, while Burks also has one and both players were Interstate Eight All-Conference mainstays. Along with Evans, the ultimate glue player, coach Steve Strough hopes his experienced core can do big things this winter.

"We have three senior captains who have been a member of the varsity team since they were freshmen," Strough said. "We will rely heavily on them on the offensive and defensive end and will need their leadership in practice, in games, in the locker room, etc."

But there's more to the Blue Devils than their three-headed monster. Fellow senior Colleen Erickson has considerable varsity experience under her belt, as does junior Rachel Paw, giving the team a lineup's worth of varsity contributors.

That means plenty of newcomers will have to step in ready to support their more experienced peers, which Strough believes can happen if his team comes ready to play every day, whether that's for practice or a game.

"Our goals are really to push and compete against each other every day in practice so we can improve on a daily basis," Strough said. "We will have many girls seeing a lot of varsity action for the first time this season."