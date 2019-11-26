Herscher 2019-20 boys and girls basketball previews

<strong>BOYS</strong>

<strong>Head coach: </strong>Ron Oloffson

<strong>2018-19 Record: </strong>8-20

<strong>Roster</strong>

Camden Berns

Bascom Jackson

Dominic Mascolo

Logan Lunsford

Cody Lunsford

Trevor Myers

Adam Schott

Easton Kukuck

Jack Holohan

Trey Schwarzkopf

Josh Kersten

The Tigers cut their win total by more than half last year, going from 17 wins in 2017-18 to eight in 2018-19, but coach Ron Oloffson knew that last year would have feature some teaching moments with a young roster last season.

"Last year was a rebuilding year," Oloffson said. "Even though we did not have the year we wanted to have,a number of our players got very valuable experience."

Jack Holohan was the leader of last year's team and is back for his senior year after breaking out as one of the area's most diverse weapons last year, averaging 13 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals per game last season and was equally effective on the perimeter as he was the interior.

Oloffson said that while the Tigers will lean on Holohan and his versatility, there are some other returning players that will look to improve this season as well.

"We are expecting big things out of [Holohan] — he can handle the ball, go inside and out and is a very good rebounder," Oloffson said. "We also have a number of other players who started at one point or another and gained very valuable game experience, including Josh Kersten, Logan Lunsford and Camden Berns."

Oloffson has had plenty of success during his tenure at Herscher. And after being one of the area's youngest teams last year, the knowledge gained in 2018-19 could lead to a resurgence this season.

<strong>GIRLS</strong>

<strong>Head coach: </strong>Brad Peacock

<strong>2018-19 Record: </strong>14-13

<strong>Roster</strong>

Name Grade

Mia Ruder So

Emelia Schafer Jr

Colby McDivitt Jr

Macey Morre Fr

Elise Kukuck Fr

Mya Johanson Sr

Haley Wagner Jr

Kyla Running Jr

Zoie Hastings Sr

Lacy Grigas So

Gabby Deany Jr

Jordan Pierce Sr

Reigan Muniz Jr

One of the best athletes in school history, Mattie Brown, has moved on to college, but coach Brad Peacock will once again have one of the area's most skilled forwards, Mya Johanson, back for her senior season.

A two-time Daily Journal All-Area and Interstate Eight All-Conference selection, the University of Denver commit tied Brown for the team lead with 15 points per game last season and has served as one of the most feared rim protectors in the state.

Outside of Johanson, the Tigers have a young-but-experienced group of guards to help space the floor for the 6-foot-2 senior to go to work inside. Juniors Emelia Schaefer and Haley Wagner and sophomore Mia Ruder all spent last season as varsity contributors and will see their numbers called even more this season.

Although they lack much senior experience with only three seniors on the roster, Peacock said this year's Tigers team is already ahead of where the team was at the start of last season.

"We are a little more experienced than we were at the beginning of last year and the ladies are picking up things quickly in practice," Peacock said. "We’ve welcomed a few new faces this year who are showing their athleticism, intelligence and shot-making ability during practices.

"As we continue to learn, get better, gain confidence and gel, we should be fun to watch."