Coal City 2019-20 boys and girls basketball previews

<strong>BOYS</strong>

<strong>Head coach: </strong>Glenn Pacek

<strong>2018-19 Record: </strong>17-9

<strong>Roster</strong>

Cade Mueller

Trent Sandeno

Riley Ponio

Jason Tapley

Thomas Park

Dominic Wharrie

Payton Hutchings

Austin Pullara

Jack Bunton

Brady Crawford

Tyson Spencer

Kyle Burch

Jared Garrelts

The Coalers had a historic run in football season and if things go the right way on the hardwood, there will be another deep postseason run in Coal City in the winter.

Glenn Pacek steps in for Keith Kiper, but aside from the coaching change and departure of graduated guard Zack Sandeno, much of last year's 17-9, Interstate Eight Conference regular season championship team is back and improved.

Cade Mueller dropped a whopping 25 points on opening night against Serena and is one of eight significant pieces back from last year's squad and could fill in nicely for Sandeno.

The most notable returner for the Coalers is Austin Pullara, the area's second-leading scorer at nearly 20 points per game a season ago, a season in which he was an Interstate Eight All-Conference and Daily Journal All-Area selection.

His versatile game pairs well with anyone and everyone that will see vital time for the Coalers, including point guard Payton Hutchings, swingman Jack Bunton and big men Brady Crawford and Jarod Garrelts.

Many of those players are just now starting to get in the basketball spirit, as the Coalers' run to the Class 4A football semifinals has delayed their season start, but that isn't too big of a concern to Pacek.

"We have a very talented group of seniors returning. However, the majority of them are still playing football which put us behind in our progression in the preseason," Pacek said. "As my JV coach Joe Micetich pointed out, basketball is a long season. It is the longest season in high school sports, so we are approaching the season as a marathon, not a sprint."

<strong>GIRLS</strong>

<strong>Head coach: </strong>Brad Schmitt

<strong>2018-19 Record: </strong>8-21

<strong>Roster</strong>

Name Height Pos Height

Gabby Cinotto 5’3 G Sr

Alexis Tinsley 5’4 G Sr

Megan Norris 5’8 F Sr

Macy McDowell 5’3 F Sr

Madison Emerson 5’6 G Sr

Sam Kenney 5’6 G Sr

Luci Hakey 5’5 G Sr

Laura Flores 5’4 F Sr

Colleen Feeney 5’10 G Jr

Hayleigh Roach 5’8 G Jr

Alexis Medina 5’6 G Jr

Meghan Onsen 5’3 G Jr

Megan Norris 5’8 F Jr

Abbey Payton 5’5 G Jr

The Coalers lost four seniors that all made major contributions last year, including sharpshooter Makenna Crater and forward Helen Onsen, with three returning players that have limited scoring stats as of now but will be looked upon to shoulder a larger load this season.

Madison Emerson averaged three points per game last year and is the leading returning scorer for the Coalers, while Luci Hakey and Megan Norris are mainstays from last year that will look to step up as seniors.

Coach Brad Schmitt said Emerson's shooting could be vital for the Coalers as they look for a primary scoring option.

"We will need [Emerson] to knock down the 3-pointer to give us an outside threat," Schmitt said. "She is very capable of it, but we will need her to do it consistently."

A pair of athletic varsity newcomers, forward Colleen Feeney and guard Hayleigh Roach, will be leaned upon to use their athleticism on the boards and defensively.

This could be a transition season for a Coalers team ripe with players new to the varsity limelight. But with eight seniors on the roster, Coal City may be able to adjust quicker than most fresh-faced teams.