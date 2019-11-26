Boilers, Irish, Kays see plethora of fall all-conference selections

Daily Journal Staff Report

The fall sports season ended as promptly as it started, and by the time the dust settled on the first of three prep sports seasons, Bradley-Bourbonnais, Bishop McNamara and Kankakee all saw a considerable number of athletes earn all-conference honors.

At Bradley-Bourbonnais, senior volleyball player Mallory Januski was not only a SouthWest Suburban Conference Red Division All-Conference selection, she earned the highest honor of division athlete of the year.

Januski was joined on the all-conference team by Reece Brown and Avery Kemp.

On the gridiron, coach Mike Kohl had six of his players earn first-team all-conference honors in seniors Keaton Schmidt, Jason Hartsfield, Cadden Scroggins and C.J. Dunn as well as junior Hollist Daniels.

Boys soccer coach Rohan Robinson has had no shortage of successful players under his watch and this year was no exception, as Peter Sorich, Tyler Schiltz, Logan LeDuke and Emmet Wolff all earned all-conference recognition.

<strong>Bishop McNamara</strong>

The Irish made their presence heavily felt on the Metro Suburban All-Conference team with seven representatives from this year’s IHSA Class 4A quarterfinalist team.

Seniors Tyler Hiller, Owen Jackson, Damien Thornton, Nick Viglia and Isaac Ruder, and juniors Manny Harris and Caleb Smith all found spots on the conference’s first team.

The Irish also saw hearty all-conference recognition in volleyball. Senior outside hitters Molly Kurtz and Elle Nugent found spots on the all-conference team, as did senior middle blocker and right side hitter Kylie Sullivan.

<strong>Kankakee</strong>

The Kays celebrated their first football playoff win in over a decade, with that success giving Kankakee, who finished second to Crete-Monee in the Southland Athletic Conference, a total of 12 Southland Athletic All-Conference selections.

Six Kays were first-team selections — Dion Dansby, Mattias Clark, Lavell Mcintosh, Chuck Weathersby, Willie Norwood and Kesean Williams. Another half a dozen Kays were granted spots on the second team — Green, Ty Stewart, Chatavion Spivery, Daquan Burns, Joeron Hill and Keshawn Boyd.

The volleyball team won the Southland this season and ran through the conference schedule with a 20-match winning streak during the season. For their efforts, Jakia Autman, Avery Jackson, Hailey Lamie, Aariasha Dabney and Makayla Mondy all found all-conference slots with their names in them.

Not to be left out, the Kays saw their soccer program continue to rise under second-year coach Vincent Mkhwanazi. Five players from this year’s squad — Chris Groesbeck, Ramon Salgado, Pavel Andrade, Julio Sanchez and Ulises Aguirre were all selected as all-conference soccer players.