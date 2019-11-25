Watseka 2019-20 boys and girls basketball previews

<strong>BOYS</strong>

<strong>Head coach: </strong>Chad Cluver

<strong>2018-19 Record: </strong>18-9

<strong>Roster</strong>

Name Pos Height Grade

Jobey Grant G 5-9 So

Conner Curry F 6-0 Jr

Drew Wittenborn G 6-1 Jr

Jameson Cluver G 5-7 Jr

Hunter Meyer G 5-10 So

Jordan Schroeder G 5-11 So

Ethan LaBelle G 5-7 Jr

Hayden Courville C 6-1 Jr

Erik Raymer C 6-0 Sr

Brayden Haines F 6-3 Jr

Bretten Walwer F 6-5 Sr

Maddux Rigsby F 5-11 Jr

Garrett White G 5-10 Sr

Caden Giroux C 6-4 Sr

Nick Albright F 6-0 Sr

Watseka had another solid season one year ago in which they won two for every one they lost and wrapped up with a 18-9 record. This year’s team, however, finds itself in a situation similar to the one the Warriors’ girls squad is in after losing three extremely important pieces to graduation.

Blake Castonguay, Ben Lyznicki and Justin McTaggart all will leave sizable holes to fill for head coach Chard Cluver and the Warriors — and “size” might be a recurring theme for the Warriors, as they seem to lack much in the way of height on this year’s roster.

The key returners to this year’s squad all are shorter than 6 feet tall. Conner Curry, Drew Wittenborn and Jameson Cluver likely will assume most of the leadership duties for 2019-20 after seeing solid playing time one year ago. The Warriors have a couple of less-experienced players with a bit of size — senior Caden Giroux and junior Brayden Haines are each a couple of inches above 6 feet — but there isn’t anyone who will demand attention in the post by sheer stature alone anywhere on this year’s roster.

“We are not very big, but we have quickness,” Chad Cluver said. “Rebounding will be key for us, as well as how hard we want to defend each and every night.”

Watseka will need to establish itself quickly to keep up with Sangamon Valley Conference foes such as Perennial stalwart Paxton-Buckley-Loda and the team that is garnering a lot of attention as the SVC’s team-to-beat — Central.

The Warriors’ signature style of intelligent ball distribution, smart shot selection and dogged defense is still entirely attainable despite the new personnel. It will be interesting to see how Watseka handles the adjustments required when replacing a program legend like Castonguay.

<strong>GIRLS</strong>

<strong>Head coach: </strong>Barry Bauer

<strong>2018-19 Record: </strong>26-4

<strong>Roster</strong>

Name Height Grade

Natalie Schroeder 5-5 Jr

Maggie Guimond 5-5 Jr

Baylor Cluver 5-5 Jr

Acelynn Gamino 5-6 Jr

Allie Hoy 5-5 So

Raegan Gooding 5-6 So

Haley Essington 5-9 Jr

Claire Curry 5-5 So

Sydney McTaggart 5-6 So

Teagan Cawthon 5-6 Jr

Kennedy McTaggart 6-0 Jr

Raegann Kochel 5-11 So

Kadyn Stevens 5-7 Sr

Kinzie Parsons 6-0 Jr

The Warriors are returning only one starter from last year’s team, junior guard Natalie Schroeder, so 2019-20 will be the closest thing to a rebuilding year the perennially powerful Sangamon Valley Conference program has had in some time.

Schroeder had a very nice season last year as a sophomore, averaging just more than 10 points per game, shooting consistently from the free-throw line and developing nicely as a ranged threat with 38 3-pointers. But the departure of her fellow starters Magan Harris, Kennedy Bauer, Cassie Peters and Mallory Drake to graduation will realign the Warriors’ program from top to bottom.

“We lost four starters from last year’s team, and saying we lost a lot would be an understatement. They went 98-25 during their four years of varsity basketball,” said head coach Barry Bauer. “But we are excited about the opportunities that are available to our entire roster. We will have a lot of players in new roles this year. Our success will depend upon how they accept and improve in those new roles.”

Though Schroeder is the lone returning starter for Watseka, Kinzie Parsons, Kennedy McTaggart and Kadyn Stevens all saw significant playing time last year. They will look to step up and fill the sizable void left behind by the departures from one year ago.

Sydney McTaggart and Teagan Cawthon also return after playing in 19 and 16 games last year, respectively, albeit both had extremely limited minutes. Baylor Cluver also will see a marked increase in playing time after taking part in 20 games during last season’s 26-4 campaign that saw Watseka win the SVC.

It should be interesting to see how the new-look Warriors fare after a decade-long run of impressive campaigns that included nine seasons of at least 19 wins, five regional titles, three Bauer sisters and a combined record of 222-86 under Bauer and his successor, current Central head coach Rebecca Swigert-Fenton.