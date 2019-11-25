Milford 2019-20 boys and girls basketball previews

BOYS

Head coach: Dave Caldwell

2018-19 Record: 20-12

Roster

Nick Allen

Aaron Banning

Trace Fleming

Klaytin Hunsinger

Luke McCabe

Nicolas McKinley

Tanner Sobkoviak

William Teig

Trey Totheroh

Nicholas Warren

Andrew White

Jarid Woodby

The Bearcats put together a strong season last year, picking up 20 wins before falling to Cissna Park in a regional title game. They return a fair bit of talent from that team for 2019-20 but will be without the services of last year’s captains, Jared Schunke, Charlton Crawford and Kennedy Kunsch.

It is always a challenge for teams to replace their leaders year over year, but with the return of seniors Nick Allen and Tanner Sobkoviak and juniors Trey Totheroh and Luke McCabe, there will be plenty of experience returning to the barn this season. The Bearcats put together a very strong 9-3 record in Vermilion Valley Conference action last year, and they will hope to remain in the top echelon of the conference again this year.

Fresh off the football team’s deep run into the postseason, some of coach David Caldwell’s guys might need a bit of a time to switch gears, but there is certainly enough talent left in Milford for them to make some more noise in the VVC.

“We will get off to a very slow start from our football season, but I hope we develop into a team capable of winning many postseason games,” Caldwell said. “Our depth and ball-handling skill should be a strength as the season progresses.”

GIRLS

Head coach: Tom Marshino

2018-19 Record: 16-12

Name Height Grade

Jakki Mowrey 5-5 Sr

Maya McEewen 5-9 Sr

Kaylee Warren 5-7 Sr

Reyse Mussard 5-6 Sr

Jordin Lucht 5-6 Jr

Emmaleah Marshino 5-4 So

Anna Hagan 5-2 So

Abby Tovey 5-7 So

Tiffany Schroeder 5-9 So

Brynlee Wright 5-7 Fr

Milford won its first ever regular-season tournament last year — Iroquois West Holiday Hoopla — before capturing the program’s first regional championship since 2009.

Leading the Bearcats will be senior guard Kaylee Warren, who averaged 10 points, six rebounds and three steals per game last year while knocking down 36 three-pointers on her way to Vermilion Valley All-Conference and Daily Journal All-Area recognition.

Warren will look to hang another plaque in her senior year. Fellow senior Jakki Mowrey returns with varsity experience and will look to be a key contributor this season as well and is capable of contributing in a variety of ways.

The Bearcats lost guard Emma Morts and her eight points, seven rebounds and two steals per game to graduation and will search to replace her production early in the season.

Sophomore Abby Tovey, a 5-7 guard, returns after averaging three points and three rebounds per game in her freshman campaign and will help ease the blow of losing Morts.

Anna Hagan also will be back after earning playing time during her freshman season, and senior Maya McEwen will provide experience and size in the post. Junior Jordin Lucht also will be in the mix.