Grace Christian 2019-20 boys and girls basketball previews

By Daily Journal Staff Report

BOYS

Head coach: Alan McGuirt

2018-19 Record: 4-26

Roster

Cole Basick

Camden Bernard

Jonathan Bisping

Tyler Bowen

Derek Brinkman

Jonathan Caswell

Riley Dalton

Dane Denault

Derrick Donahue

Bryce Guynn

Nathan Kemnetz

Phuvit Kositchutima

Will LaMore

Michael Lonergan

Matthew Love

Evan Marshall

Zach McGuirt

Nathaniel Nargang

Wuttipat Parinyapresert

Adam Rauwolf

Alexander Robertson

John Schaafsma

Spencer Smith

This season will be a transitional year for Grace Christian and it comes before an even bigger transition on the horizon in 2020-21.

This year will be the Crusaders’ final year competing outside of the IHSA before joining at the beginning of the next school year, when Grace Christian will also join the uber-local River Valley Conference.

It is also head coach Alan McGuirt’s first year in charge at Grace as he takes over in hopes of improving upon last season’s 4-26 overall campaign.

The Crusaders will have the benefit of two returing leaders in Zach McGuirt and Michael Lonergan from last year’s squad and will hope to see significant contributions from newcomers Will Lamore, Riley Dalton and Nate Kemnetz.

“As a first-year coach, I’m thrilled to start moving forward and to start seeing the boys basketball team elevate to a higher level.” McGuirt said.

GIRLS

Head coach: Chris Gnandt

2018-19 Record: 19-7

Roster

Melia Robertson G So 5’6

Haylee McMullen G/F Jr 5’8

Hannah Smith G/F Jr 5’5

Anna Berg G So 5’5

AanElyse Dascenzo G Fr 5’5

Ella Reynolds G Fr 5’4

Katherine Bosma F Sr 5’10

Joy Marquardt F Fr 5’10

Abby Sanford G Sr 5’6

Cindy Doty G Sr 5’3

Allie McGuirt F Sr 5’8

Megan Dalton F/G So 5’5

Ashleigh Viola F Jr 5’10

Allie Battrell F Sr 6’0

Ella Burch G/F Fr 5’4

Alexa Doty F Fr 5’10

Mere Sanford G/F Jr 5’9

Chris Gnandt’s Crusaders return their top trio of scorers who have combined to score nearly 2,000 career points from last season’s 19-win team. Abby Sanford (13 points, four rebounds three assists, three steals per game) returns for her senior season and needs only 219 points to break the 1,000 point marker in her career.

Senior Allie McGuirt was also a double-figure scorer last year at 10 points per game and returns with a wealth of experience after posting 659 points so far in her career. Junior Mere Sanford also scored 10 points per game last year and would have been back for her third varsity season, but she suffered an injury during volleyball and will be out the entire year.

Grace Christian will look for a pair of transfers to contribute heavily in Sanford’s absence. Ashleigh Viola, a junior transfer from Peotone, will provide length, experience, and toughness on both sides of the court. Allie Battrell, a junior transfer from Trinity, will also help anchor the Crusaders. Ba

ttrell averaged eight points, five rebounds, and three steals last season. “Our starters provide length and flexibility to play inside and out on the offensive end,” Gnandt said. “Our depth will be tested and I will need bench players to step up and provide solid minutes.”