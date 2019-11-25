Beecher boys and girls basketball previews

<strong>BOYS</strong>

<strong>Head coach: </strong>Tyler Shireman

<strong>2018-19 Record: </strong>14-16

<strong>ROSTER</strong>

Name Pos Height Grade

Logan Turney G 5-11 Sr

Gabriel Oliver G 5-9 Jr

Harris Williams G 5-6 Sr

Duane Doss G 5-7 So

Ricardo Soto G 5-10 Jr

Ethan Short G 5-9 Sr

Christopher DeFrank G 6-1 So

Ryan LeBlanc G/F 6-2 Jr

Jason Moser F/C 6-1 Jr

Mitchell Landis G 5-9 So

Sebastian Linan G 5-10 Jr

Matthew Bireline F 6-1 Jr

Nicholas Noles F 5-10 Jr

Carson Pevion F 6-1 Jr

Braeden Waterman C 6-5 Jr

Beecher had a slow start to its season last year but finished with some nice momentum and nearly made it back to the .500 mark with a 5-1 record during its final six games. The 'Cats ended the previous season with a 14-16 overall record, which they hope to improve upon this season.

With one senior returning, guard Logan Turney, the Bobcats aren’t sporting very much of a veteran presence in 2019-20, but three other contributors from last year could help Turney carry the load. Juniors Ryan LeBlanc and Sebastian Linan are back for this year, as is sophomore guard Duane Doss. All three players saw significant minutes last year and should form the backbone of Beecher’s squad this season.

The also will see two more juniors join the fray for the first time, as newcomers Ricardo Soto and Matt Bireline add some more maturity to the roster, if not as much experience as LeBlanc or Linan. Sophomore guard Mitch Landis could also be a disruptive, high-motor guard in his first year of varsity competition, as well.

“I am looking forward to watching our team grow as the season progresses, especially since we are playing sophomores and juniors with our small senior class,” head coach Tyler Shireman said. “I am excited to watch us find our identity during November and December in preparation for the thick of our conference schedule in January and February.”

The Bobcats will run into some tough teams from Class 2A at the Thanksgiving tournaments — including Peotone and Manteno. How Beecher fares against these teams will be a good early indication of what kind of year is in store for Shireman and company. They also will participate in a new holiday tournament this year, as they head to the Erie-Prophetstown for the first time in December for the new event.

Hopefully, the 'Cats can get some momentum going earlier in the season this time around and find a bit more initial success. They played well last year down the stretch, but they will hope to avoid digging the same kind of early hole in 2019-20.

<strong>GIRLS</strong>

<strong>Head coach: </strong>Adam Keen

<strong>2018-19 Record: </strong>22-9

<strong>ROSTER</strong>

Name Height Grade

Yadira Barraza 5-4 Sr

Emily Cappello 5-6 Jr

Margaret Landis 5-2 Sr

Morgan McDermott 5-9 Fr

Talia Messana 5-7 Jr

Ashlyn Rapacz 5-3 Jr

Rhiannon Saller 5-10 So

Luz Sandoval 5-2 Jr

Abigail Shepard 5-7 So

Kaylie Sippel 5-10 Sr

Savanna Sparenberg 5-6 Jr

Cheyanna Stluka 5-7 So

With all but two players returning from last season’s 22-9 squad, Beecher looks poised to make a splash in the River Valley Conference again this year. Yadi Barraza, Margaret Landis and Kaylie Sippel are a trio of senior leaders with plenty of winning experience and knowledge of what needs to be done in order to replicate that success in 2019-20.

The loss of Cierra Welch from last season’s team could be tough to account for in the early going for coach Adam Keen, but it shouldn’t take the 'Cats long to find their footing with younger players with high potential such as Abby Shepard and Rhiannon Saller.

Shepard led Beecher in scoring last season as a freshman, and Saller is another sophomore who played big minutes last year.

“Both girls put in a lot of work over the summer,” Keen said of his duo of sophomores. “They look poised to take the next step in their development.”

Off the bench, Beecher will have the services of incoming freshman Morgan McDermott to count on, as well. The youngster has enough height and athleticism to make her a matchup problem anywhere on the court, and Keen is excited about her ability to score. With her natural ability the chance to learn from such a proven group of seniors, McDermott could make some major strides as the season goes on.

Beecher has started its season off well, and as of the time of writing, has a 4-0 record in the early going. A commanding win in their season-opener against Dwight and a trio of victories at the annual Beecher Fall Classic has seen the Bobcats establish themselves impressively out of the starting gate. Wins against TF North, Tinley Park and St. Laurence in quick succession have served as a strong table-setter for Beecher’s 2019-20 campaign.

It will be interesting to see how the Bobcats fare at the Peotone Holiday Tournament in December and against their bitter RVC rivals, Gardner-South Wilmington. Keen’s squad has excellent potential with strong leadership from the likes of Sippel and an exciting infusion of youth that easily could see them improve even further upon last year’s 22-win campaign.