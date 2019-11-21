FOOTBALL: Current Coalers draw inspiration from the past (copy)

COAL CITY — The Coal City football program is no stranger to success. With the 2019 Coalers setting up for an Illinois High School Association Class 4A State semifinal against Richmond-Burton this week, there now have been seven instances of the Coalers seeing themselves in the state’s final four, including a state title in 1993 and a second-place finish in 2004.

With a win Saturday, the Coalers have a shot at reaching their third championship game in school history. But win or lose, this team, particularly the defense, already has cemented itself as an all-time program great.

According to assistant coach Corey Mikula, who was a linebacker on the 2004 runner-up team that shutout eight opponents, a lot of similarities can be found between the two defensive units that are 15 years apart.

“The feeling when you’re out there on defense and don’t want that offense to gain a yard — you get upset when the offense gets a first down because you’re holding yourself to that high of a standard — I see that with these guys,” Mikula said. “They don’t want to let up a point and hate when they give up a cheap point. … They want to be perfect; they want to be excellent. I love seeing that.”

If anyone knows the ins and outs of Coaler football, it’s Lenny Onsen. The hall-of-fame coach was at the school when the football program first kicked off in the late 1970s, eventually taking over as head coach for 17 seasons, during which he compiled a 127-60 record. He was the head coach of the 2004 runner-up team and an assistant for Ken Miller on the 1993 championship team.

Onsen said for this year’s group to even be mentioned with the 14-0 1993 team and the dominant 2004 team is high praise on its own, especially with the comparison being so legitimate.

“It’s nice that the kids are even in the mix,” Onsen said. “Even if you’re brought up, I think you should be proud of people thinking of you as that.

“The 1993 defense was 14-0 and played fantastic. In 04 we were in the finals and had eight shutouts. There’s also the 1995 team, a lot of teams with good defense,” he added. “This team has that also; they have the same characteristics.”

For all-state running back and linebacker Daniel Jezik, it’s the lessons the coaching staff — one comprised of former Coalers in Mikula, head coach Dan Hutchings, Francis Loughran, Jim Looper, Brad Boressi and Ryan Bunton — teaches the current generation that keeps things running smoothly.

“It’s the small things — techniques that they used when they played,” Jezik said. “They know how to teach it because they’re the ones who did it. When they’re teaching us, we know we’re learning from someone that’s done it before and knows it works.”

Linebacker and tight end Austin Pullara, the second of two all-staters on this year’s team, said that he and his classmates have even been able to start coaching up their younger teammates in their own fashion, right along with the coaches they themselves have spent the past four years learning from, which will help perpetuate the program’s success.

“It’s nice having experience from the seniors and the coaches helping these younger guys out,” Pullara said. “This defense is still very young, and these next couple years, they’re still going to be very good. But I can’t thank these coaches enough for what they do for us.”

And with the rinse-repeat of Coaler players becoming coaches and assistant coaches becoming head coaches (aside from Onsen, Hutchings was also a Coal City assistant before becoming head coach) comes an increased sense of community pride.

“This whole city is based on football, everyone loves it,” Pullara said. “But these coaches especially, a lot of them played here. … Plenty of them came from the Coal City program, and it’s awesome.”

Mikula said with this year’s postseason run closing in on the same length of the run he made as a senior in 2004, the old memories and feelings have been coming back, with those communal memories returning the strongest.

“Now that we’re getting this close to the big game, I was talking to coach Hutchings telling him I was getting those feelings back of the Saturday before we went to state when we beat Quincy Notre Dame out here,” Mikula said, standing on the same field he and his teammates celebrated that victory 15 years ago. “The whole community was down on the field celebrating, and I hope these kids can bring that feeling back.”

The story of the 2019 Coalers is still a work in progress. Sure, there are the fun and playful debates the community has on where this year’s squad ranks with some of the other great teams, particularly on the defensive end, where the Coalers have been arguably the best unit in the state, not just Class 4A.

But for Pullara and his defensive teammates, they have two more games to win before they can be considered the school’s most dominant defense ever.

“First, we just want to win state; that’s the main goal,” Pullara said. “And if we win state, 2019 is the best defense to come through here.”