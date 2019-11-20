FOOTBALL: Six local players named to IHSFCA All-State teams

Daily Journal Staff Report

The Illinois High School Football Coaches Association announced its all-state teams Wednesday, with six area players finding their names among the honored.

A pair of Sangamon Valley Conference stars were given the distinction in Class 2A — Central quarterback <strong>Jay Lemenager</strong> and Watseka linebacker <strong>Tylor Durflinger</strong>.

Lemenager threw for 2,256 yards and 27 touchdowns and rushed for an additional 888 yards and 13 touchdowns to help lead the Comets to the IHSA Class 2A quarterfinals and unbeaten regular season.

Defensively, Durflinger was one of the most feared linebackers in the area this season, leading a Watseka defense that showed flashes of dominance in 2019 with 121 total tackles, 90 of those solo.

In Class 3A, Wilmington running back and linebacker <strong>Jake Rodawold</strong> earned the all-state nod. The senior ran for an 1,581 yards and had 24 total touchdowns, both second in the area, and finished third on the 2019 Class 3A quarterfinalists with 62 total tackles.

Class 4A was the area’s busiest in terms of representation. Bishop McNamara’s jack-of-all-trades, <strong>Manny Harris</strong>, garnered all-state nods for his play at running back, wide receiver and cornerback. The junior had 1,334 total yards and 19 touchdowns as the Irish reached the Class 4A quarterfinals.

Coal City was the lone area team with multiple representatives, as <strong>Daniel Jezik</strong> and <strong>Austin Pullara</strong> both earned all-state nods for the 12-0 Coalers ahead of their Class 4A semifinal with Richmond-Burton this weekend.

Jezik has been one of the most efficient running backs in the state, racking up 2,196 yards and 21 touchdowns, recording 39 total tackles on defense and serving as the Coalers’ kicker and punter.

A three-year varsity player, Pullara leads Coal City with 86 total tackles on the season to go along with three interceptions and three fumble recoveries. The senior also is second on the Coalers with 161 yards and leads the team with five receiving touchdowns.

In addition to the area’s six all-state players, another five players were given an honorable mention: Central’s Jacob Shoven and Caleb Toberman in Class 2A; Herscher’s Cody Zugenbuehler in Class 3A; and Coal City’s Brady Crawford and Manteno’s Jeremy Gesky in Class 4A.