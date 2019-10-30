VOLLEYBALL: Manteno tops Wilmington, Peotone falls to Seneca in regional play

PEOTONE — For the second time in as many nights, three teams from the Illinois Central Eight Conference were in action in the IHSA Class 2A Peotone Regional.

In an all-ICE matchup to start the night, Manteno bested Wilmington, and Peotone fell to Seneca in three tight sets to end the night, setting up Thursday’s regional title match as a meeting between the Panthers and the Irish.

<strong>Manteno 2, Wilmington 0</strong> <strong>(25-20, 25-17)</strong>

The Wildcats looked primed to pull the upset early, giving Manteno fits and holding the lead through the game’s first 15 points, but the higher-seeded Panthers eventually pulled through to sweep away Wilmington.

“Wilmington has really picked it up since the last time we saw them,” said Manteno coach Jocelyn Ferris. “They really came out ready to play. It took us a little bit to pick up on their newer tendencies.

“They were serving more aggressively this time. It took us out of our rhythm offensively a little bit.”

Karli Wenzel and Reese Bachus pinpointed a handful of kills to push the Panthers ahead in the first set, and Bachus would go on to hammer down the game-winning kill to give the Panthers a hard-fought 25-20 win.

The Panthers stayed hot early in the second game thanks to four aces in a row by senior libero Sariah Schulteis, stretching the lead to 7-2.

“I was feeling it tonight, I was in the zone” Schulteis said. “Our team definitely started off slow, but I thought we picked things up and finished things off nicely.”

Manteno never would surrender the lead from that point on, going on to win the set 25-17 behind the hitting of Elena Gomez and Bachus.

“We tried to keep Wilmington guessing tonight by mixing up our offense,” Ferris said. “Even though Wilmington had a solid block, I thought we were able to still get some balls up.”

Ferris said her team started to play to its potential down the stretch.

“I thought we showed in the second set how we truly can play,” she said. “I hope that’s the way we come out on Thursday.”

<strong>Stat Book</strong>

Schulteis finished with six aces and 17 digs. Gomez finished with nine kills, and Bachus had eight. Dayli Dwyer had 34 set assists, followed by Kenna Selk’s 31.

<strong>Up Next</strong>

The Panthers will go back to Peotone Thursday to take on Seneca in the IHSA Class 2A Peotone Regional championship.

<strong>Seneca 2, Peotone 1 (20-25, 25-21, 25-21)</strong>

The Blue Devils came out with high energy and were poised to pull off the upset early on. The trio of Malya Sayre, Grace Renier and Abby Bostrom got going offensively, and hit all their spots, leading the Blue Devils to victory in the first set.

The fight and determination lingered into the next two sets, but the Blue Devils were ultimately outmatched and dropped the final two sets by identical scores to end their season with a 15-21 record overall.

“The girls came out and gave it everything they had. I couldn’t have asked for anything more,” Blue Devils coach Kathy Barger said. “We fought hard and it was just a great game that was well played on both sides.

“I thought our energy was there. We really wanted to win,” she added. “It was one of those games that could have gone either way but unfortunately, it didn’t go our way tonight.”

<strong>Stat Book</strong>

Sayre finished with a game-high 14 kills and two blocks and added seven points from the service line. Sayre said her team played it’s best game of the year, despite the final result.

“I thought that we played to our highest potential,” Sayre said. “I’m so proud of this team. We played amazing tonight.

“I’m not even upset about the loss because of how well our team played together,” she continued to say. “We have improved day and night from last year. And we know we went out with our best effort.”

McKenna Evans finished with 35 assists and 17 digs for the Blue Devils. Renier had eight kills and three blocks.