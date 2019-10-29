VOLLEYBALL: St. Anne sweeps Donovan to advance in regional play

GRANT PARK — St. Anne preserved its clean season sweep of Donovan by picking up its third 2-0 win of 2019 against the Wildcats, this time by a 25-15, 25-10 margin in the opening round of the Class 1A Grant Park Regional on Monday.

Though the Cardinals started a bit slowly, by the midpoint of the opening set, it was clear they held a sizable advantage against their River Valley Conference foe.

A strong run of serves from Kenzie Nicholson went a long way in extending the gap for the Cardinals and set the tone for the remainder of the contest.

The Cardinals’ serving was extremely strong during their postseason win — a theme that will carry into the next round of the regional if things continue according to plan.

“[Serving is] where our focus has got to be on Wednesday as well. Any time the setter has to take the second ball way back past the 10-foot line in serve-receive and only has the option of getting it to a back-row player, that’s our goal,” St. Anne coach Zach Kirkland said. “That’s what the focus was today and what it will be when we’re getting ready for Illinois Lutheran on Wednesday.”

Donovan struggled to keep pace after a fairly promising start to the opening set, but those difficulties weren’t enough to damage the spirits of the Wildcats as their season came to a close.

The loss brings their final season standing to 5-24 overall, but coach Emily Snyder was able to take solace in knowing her team showed plenty of improvement during the course of the year.

“I’ve been with most of the girls — especially the seniors — for as many as six years now as their coach, and over the course of those six seasons the improvements they have made are huge,” she said. “Some of the new girls we had that stepped up to play varsity for the first time also made leaps and bounds with their skills, as well.

“The biggest thing that we improved on this season was our net game,” she added. “We got a lot faster at the net and really worked well on blocking as much as we could. I’m happy with the improvements we made.”

As the Cardinals advance to the regional semifinals, they will find themselves in the inverse position to their matchup with Donovan. When they line up opposite Illinois Lutheran, it will be for the fourth time this season and with an 0-3 record in their previous meetings.

“Obviously, [Illinois Lutheran has] two strong outside hitters, and they run a very quick offense to go with some great defense. The biggest thing we have to figure out is how to take them out of their comfort zone,” Kirkland said of the upcoming matchup. “What can we do to force them to make other plays and do something different than the simple passes they are so good at?

“Our focus tomorrow in practice is going to be to take a look at those small things that we can take care of and use to get [Lutheran] out of their comfort zone.”

<strong>Stat Book</strong>

Brandi Chase led a balanced St. Anne attack with five kills, five assists and three aces. Nicholson and Grace Langellier had four kills apiece. Nicholson added a pair of aces, and Langellier added a pair of aces and five digs. Kendall Yuknis had four digs, eight assists and an ace.

Emma Leady had two kills and an ace for Donovan.