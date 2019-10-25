CROSS COUNTRY: Trio of longtime coaches enjoying retirement

Ken Klipp still remembers the first year he spent coaching cross country at Bishop McNamara more than 40 years ago.

The Manteno native had spent seven years at his alma mater after a college running career that included a national championship at Eastern Illinois University before heading to McNamara in 1978 to reinvigorate the school’s cross country program, with not much success in his first year.

“I know we did not beat a single team until the regionals, when we beat a single team, Luther South,” Klipp said. “Our second-best runner, a girl (named) Kathleen Kennedy broke her ankle at the very first meet.

“We just took it from the very beginning and went from there.”

Where Klipp took the program was to heights never previously imagined. During his 40-year tenure and between both the boys and girls teams, Klipp was at the helm for 27 All-City championships, 27 IHSA State Finals team appearances, 11 All-State runners and plenty more.

Klipp decided that it was time to hang up the whistle after last season, as did a pair of friends that also had fruitful tenures in cross country — Herscher’s Rick Livesey and Dwight-Gardner-South Wilmington’s Larry Lane.

Livesey, who spent a handful of years at McNamara with Klipp, said it was somewhat symbolic that all three coaches and friends moved on at the same time.

“It did kind of seem (symbolic) that we were all at that point,” Livesey said. “We’d all put in our time and it was time to hand the baton off to someone else.”

Lane agreed with Livesey and added that the trio still make time to get together.

“All three of us came separately to our decisions for different reasons,” Lane said. “We’re all very good friends — we play golf together, we’ve gone to a few meets together, sometimes we run together.”

Livesey, an All-American runner at Eastern Illinois, met Klipp as a freshman when Klipp was a graduate assistant. The two struck up a friendship that continued into their educational and coaching careers, a career for Livesey that began in 1975 at Central.

“The athletic director (Dave Baker) had just started calling universities, asking if they had anyone who wanted to coach cross country,” Livesey said. “And they had cross country, so it just worked.”

Livesey was there for four years, took a year off to become an EIU grad assistant himself and to give the Olympics a shot — although a knee injury paired with the United States embargo against the Soviet Union prevented him from fulfilling that goal.

He went back to Central for two years before spending eight years with Klipp at McNamara before settling in at Herscher, where he spent nearly 30 years coaching cross country.

Lane was the second cross country coach at Gardner-South Wilmington, following Chris Merrill after he formed the program formed in 1994. Lane was already decades into his coaching career by then. His first coaching job came as the basketball coach at Sunberry Grade School in 1972, a now-closed small school west of Dwight.

Lane spoke for himself and his peers when he said the love of coaching stemmed directly for their love of working with kids.

“It was never a job, it was more a passion and love for the sport and enjoying the athletes that we coached,” Lane said. “We wanted to see them get better as athletes and as young people. We still have the passion for it, we’re just older now.”

Klipp echoed Lane’s sentiments, adding that when looking back on all the people he’s met over his nearly 50-year career, he’s began to miss some of those people he used to see so routinely.

“It’s the relationships you had with the people, the parents, the kids, the other coaches ... everybody that was a part of it,” Klipp said. “For 47 years, you think of all the people that you had contact with, people that played such important roles in your life ... that’s what you miss the most.”

While the three coaches miss the sport and the kids and adults around it, all three felt okay with handing the keys over to their replacements — Preston Provost and Tricia Surprenant at Bishop McNamara, Anna Oelschlager at Dwight-Gardner-South Wilmington and Rob Grosso at Herscher.

“(Cross country) isn’t always at the top of the list for athletic directors and administrators — we’d seen coaches give it up and the program collapse within two years,” Livesey said. “We didn’t want that to happen so we called Rob and I felt really good about it.”

Grosso ran for Livesey from 1997-2001 and came back to Herscher as a teacher and coach in 2006, working mostly with the grade school cross country program.

He said that the two began talking in January about Livesey’s upcoming retirement and Grosso jumping up to the high school program, a decision Grosso had to think over because of the shoes Livesey left to fill.

“You don’t want to be the one that has everything go undone after what he built over the years,” Grosso said. “It was something with this group I had as junior high kids, that whatever reservations I had, the chance was worth the risk.”

Provost similarly noted that Klipp left behind a legacy at McNamara, but the help the former coach has provided has eased the transition.

“I can look as far back in the archives as I want and his name is the only one in there,” Provost said. “I’ve known Ken for a long time, and his program has been second to none and he’s been very helpful.

“As soon as he heard we were taking over, he gave us all the info and still helps out,” Provost added. “He’s a super guy, a super mentor and he’s touched so many lives of so many families around here — not just McNamara, but the community.”

Grosso said that he’d been aware of the friendship that the three living legends had when he was running for Livesey himself, and that relationships like those are what make cross country so unique.

“It’s the neatest thing the way this sport is in this area and it’s 100 percent to do with what Ken, Larry and Rick have done,” Grosso said. “ I ran for Rick and knowing that relationship between those three was so strong helped keep those three schools together.

“It’s awesome they still come around.”

The cross country postseason begins Saturday with IHSA Regionals. All three schools will be in the Class 1A Bishop McNamara Regional that is held at Kankakee Community College.

The trio has been able to catch some meets throughout the season and will follow the postseason closely, with plans on catching the State Finals in Peoria next month.

And when Livesey thinks about why it is that he’ll continue to stay in touch and watch meets, it comes back to the same reason the three began their coaching journeys four-plus decades ago — the kids.

“Ken and I and other coaches talk about it, it comes down to having success at coaching in two things — one is you have to be passionate about your sport and you’ve also gotta love the kids,” Livesey said. “I still have a passion for the sport and I still love the kids.”