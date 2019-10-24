SOCCER: Kankakee's season ends in regionals

PARK FOREST — The Kankakee boys soccer team ended its season on Wednesday at Rich East, falling to Marian Catholic in IHSA Class 2A Rich East Regional play, 2-0.

Marian Catholic scored both of its goals in the final 10 minutes of each half to beat the Kays.

The Kays had opportunities to score but were simply unlucky as several shots were off target by inches.

“It’s unfortunate, but that’s how soccer goes sometimes,” said Kankakee head coach Vincent Mkhwanazi.“We had some small mistakes here and there that Marian Catholic capitalized on and that was the difference tonight.

“Today was just part of the process for us,” he added. “I told the kids to trust the process and stick with it, even though it can be difficult on days like today.”

Senior captain Ramon Salgado said the Spartans possessed a unique blend of speed and size, something that ultimately wore them down in the final minutes of each half.

“Marian Catholic was pretty quick, I’m not gonna lie,” Salgado said. “They hit some one-two passes tonight that really hurt us and they found some weak spots with our size and attacked it.”

The Kays ended the season with a 13-13 record, including an 8-4 clip in Southland Athletic Conference play, good for third place.

“Everything is on track right now as far as skill development goes and culture wise as well,” Mkhwanazi said. “The kids have really set the tone for this program with their mindsets.

“The Boys are really starting to understand what their expectations are. and are starting to understand their identity.”

The Kays will only graduate three players from this season’s team — Salgado, David Sun and Omar Sanchez. Mkhwanazi had high praise for his seniors for all the work they have dedicated to Kankakee soccer.

“Those seniors are priceless,” he added. “They provided a different kind of leadership but it was respected. The nice thing about them was that they brought leadership along with humor. They communicated with the rest of the team in their own special way.”

Salgado said he was thankful and appreciative for his coaches and teammates after playing his final soccer game as a Kay.

“Playing with this team has been an unbelievable blessing,” he said. “These guys are my family, and I love all of them.

“From my freshman year to now, it’s impossible for me to put into words how hard this team has worked. And how much we have improved over the years. This team is something special.

“I know the guys feel really bad for us seniors right now, but those guys need to keep their heads up because Kankakee soccer has a really bright future.”

Mkhwanazi said although he wants his team to work hard in the offseason, it’s important they think about they take some time to reflect on the past year.

“Reflecting on this season is important,” he said. “That’s probably the first thing we will do. And then we will keep working on those basics. And keep hammering away at our new philosophy that we have brought here.”