POWER RANKINGS: Wrapping up the regular season

Week 9 has arrived, and while as many as nine teams will continue postseason play this year, at least half a dozen teams will be hanging it up for the season after Friday night.

We’ve seen movers and shakers in the power rankings, especially as of late, but we continue to learn more and more about our area teams as we roll into the last week of the regular season.

What have we known all year? Coal City has been the clear top dog pretty much all season long and haven’t had many tests since early September. Central’s junior class keeps improving and Jay Lemenager was just getting warmed up when he burst on the scene last year.

What surprised us? Well, for a while there, Watseka was absolutely surging and looked to go from underdog to legitimate contender, but after a three-game losing streak, they’ll look to end the season with a win and rekindle some momentum. Herscher just couldn’t overcome the oodles of key pieces that were lost from last year’s squad that went to the state semifinals.

And what remains to be seen? We have teams with state title aspirations in half of the state’s eight classes, not to mention the dominant efforts of Milford-Cissna Park have continued into 2019 on the 8-Man side.

Before the playoffs begin next week, let’s see where our teams stand heading into week 9:

<strong>1. Coal City (8-0)</strong>

The Coalers had their smallest margin of victory since their week 2 win over Bishop McNamara, but their 29-14 win over Wilmington was probably a little larger than the final score indicated. Big plays were found in the ground game all night, while the passing game even got a big play from Kyle Burch. The defense could only be scored on off of a couple offensive turnovers. The Coalers are the real deal and are ready to take on a tough Class 4A field.

<strong>2. Kankakee (7-1)</strong>

It doesn’t matter who steps in front of Kankakee, the Kays just keep rolling everyone over. The defense flies around the field with an intensity that a lot of teams simply don’t have, while the offensive riches are just laughable. Another blowout win last week may lead into another this week against Rich Central. The Kays are unsure of which Class they will attempt to navigate on their way through the playoffs, but they don’t care. They’ll throw their best against anyone.

<strong>3. Central (8-0)</strong>

The Comets got out to a 40-point lead early and got some rest against Iroquois West last week. Momence is all that stands between the Comets and an undefeated record, and if the first two months are any indication, they will likely roll again. As previously mentioned, Lemenager is a beast, both with his arms and legs, while his classmates and a senior-heavy line are the perfect recipe for a postseason run in Class 2A that could interrupt some Thanksgiving plans.

<strong>4. Bishop McNamara (5-3)</strong>

The Irish hit a little dip in the middle of the season, but look out now, Class 4A field. The offense is clicking better than they have at any point this season, while the defense has progressed as they’ve better picked up new schemes that were implemented over the summer. Despite three losses against fellow 4A opponents, the Irish won’t be shy to take any of them on in a rematch. Whether that’s too much confidence or not remains to be seen.

<strong>5. Wilmington (7-1)</strong>

It was tough to drop the ‘Cats this far after a two-score loss to Coal City ruining their undefeated streak, but the Irish simply played a closer two-touchdown game against the Coalers than the Wildcats did. The defense got them back in it in the second half to make things interesting, but the first half performance was too dig a hole to climb out of. A win against Peotone this week would certainly provide their confidence before the playoffs.

<strong>6. Milford-Cissna Park (8-0)</strong>

The Bearcats wanted to start fresh and form a new identity after dominating the first season of the Illinois 8-Man Football Association, and while that may be the case, it’s hard not to look back to last year when this year’s version has been just as, if not more, dominant than last year. Coach Clint Schwartz and company are hotter than a freshly-microwaved Hot Pocket and couldn’t be more confident in their chances to claim another title.

<strong>7. Bradley-Bourbonnais (3-5)</strong>

No, my listing of the Boilers under the Bearcats is not me insinuating that Milford-Cissna Park could hang with a school dozens of times its size. We’ve gotta give the Bearcats some love, but the Boilers could easily be sitting at 5-3 or better and find themselves at the top of this list. A few close losses that are unlikely to be seen the same decade, let alone the same season, have deflated what could have been a much more fruitful season.

<strong>8. Manteno (4-4)</strong>

The Panthers continued their hot play of late with a blowout against Streator and have to feel good about their chances to slide into the Class 4A Playoffs, although Herscher has also improved as of late. The offensive balance continues, with weapons for Caleb Borkenhagen in the backfield and out wide, with a gerthy offensive line to protect him. And the defense has been incredible as of late, allowing a touchdown apiece the last two games.

<strong>9. Peotone (6-2)</strong>

The Blue Devils aren’t the same team without Ben Balmer, but they were still able to get a big two-point conversion stand to top Lisle last week. Balmer will probably be back by the time the playoffs roll around. Paired with Sam Biedron, that gives them a solid backfield combination and the defense is one of the best in the area in terms of playing as a cohesive unit. There may be no superstars on the defense, but there are more than 11 quality defenders on the roster.

<strong>10. Herscher (3-5)</strong>

The Tigers could have easily folded once they hit their fifth loss and had their playoff hopes dashed, but they’ve done quite the opposite. Sure, the opponents the past two weeks, Streator and Reed-Custer, aren’t the same quality as prior opponents like Coal City and Wilmington, but that shouldn’t take anything away from the late-reason resurgence the Tigers have seen.

<strong>11. Watseka (5-3)</strong>

It’s been as tough a stretch as possible the last three weeks for the Warriors, but a season finale against Iroquois West will potentially give them a chance to re-calibrate. The offense has sputtered, which has caused a stout defense to spend too much time on the field and that will have to change before the Class 2A playoffs. A win this week would go a long way in giving them a better draw than the last two years, when they faced the state champions in the first round.

<strong>12. Dwight (3-5)</strong>

Like Herscher, the Trojans have taken the higher road since playoff elimination, rattling off a trio of wins in a row. Carson Crouch has remained the constant, but his fellow offensive comrades have started to vastly improve as well, as has the defense. If the Trojans had been able to earn an early-season win, we could be talking about them as a playoff dark horse, but have no doubts that coach Luke Standiford will have his boys back in the mix next year.

<strong>13. Reed-Custer (1-7)</strong>

I’ve noted it well here all year, but 2019 has been about more than 2019 for the Comets. Not many people outside of Braidwood will consider the finale against Coal City a game that can stay close, but coach Gavin Johnston might be able to squeeze something out of his seniors in their final game, along with some talented and ever-improving younger players to give the Coalers a game.

<strong>14. Momence (1-7)</strong>

Things had been looking up for Momence the few weeks leading up to last week’s game against Seneca, but the Irish gave it to them pretty good last week. There’s plenty of youth that will be back in the saddle next year, but coach Wayne Walker will be sending off his crop of seniors against probably the season’s toughest competition in Central.

<strong>15. Iroquois West (1-7)</strong>

Much like Reed-Custer, this season has been just as much about the future as it’s been this year in Gilman. In last week’s second half, the Raiders saw some of that progress, as they were able to score four times against Central. I know that wasn’t against many, if any, starters, but just being able to say that is a nice step forward for coach Cam Stone and our area’s youngest team.