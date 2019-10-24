FOOTBALL: Week nine capsules

<strong>Rich Central at Kankakee</strong>

Gametime: 6:30 p.m.

Players to watch: WR/DB Chico Spivery, WR Lavelle McIntosh

Preview: The Kays haven’t been tested in nearly two months, and it’s unlikely that will change this week. Tyjuane Stewart has plenty of options to throw to, with Spivery and McIntosh at the top of that list. Mattias Clark is a touchdown machine behind a surprisingly impressive offensive line. But the defense on this Kays team is their go-to unit. That will be more and more important as the season extends into November, but that doesn’t mean they won’t ball out this week.

Pick: Kankakee 43, Rich Central 7

<strong>Elmwood Park at Bishop McNamara</strong>

Gametime: 7 p.m.

Players to watch: WR/S/LB Damien Thornton, WR/TE Matthew Arseneau

Preview: The Tigers have racked up an impressive 6-2 record, but that’s come in a Metro Suburban Conference Red Division that is insanely weaker than the Blue Division the Irish reside in. The Irish are on fire and about as healthy as they’ve been since before conference play. They’ve averaged 50 points a game the last two weeks and have a good chance at hitting that mark again this week.

Pick: Bishop McNamara 42, Elmwood Park 24

<strong>Bradley-Bourbonnais at Sandburg</strong>

Gametime: 7 p.m. at Orland Park (site of Carl Sandburg High School)

<strong>Players to watch:</strong> QB/DB Keaton Schmidt, WR/DB Jason Hartsfield

Preview: The Boilers are playing for pride this week and hope to leave their senior class with a road victory as a parting gift. Schmidt and Hartsfield are two pillars of that class and I would expect we will see them look to link up a few times for big plays in their last game together. There’s also an uber-talented junior class that will look to create something to build on for 2020.

Pick: Bradley-Bourbonnais 17, Sandburg 12

<strong>Herscher at Manteno</strong>

Gametime: 7 p.m.

Players to watch: Herscher — DE/OL Cody Zugenbuehler, RB/LB Cody Lunsford; Manteno — QB Caleb Borkenhagen, WR/DB Luke Trepanier

Preview: Both of these teams have had their most productive stretches of the season. That’s put the Panthers back in the playoff hunt and given the Tigers positive signs to take to 2020. Manteno still needs a win to get into the playoffs and while Dan Wetzel’s Tigers will do whatever they can to prevent that, the Panthers’ offense has too much talent at too many spots for the Tigers to stop all of it.

Pick: Manteno 35, Herscher 14

<strong>Reed-Custer at Coal City</strong>

Gametime: 7 p.m.

Players to watch: Reed-Custer: WR/DB Gage Stamm, RB/DL Caleb Knust; Coal City — OL/DL Jacob Jasnoz, WR/LB Kyle Burch

Preview: The Coalers haven’t been tested many times, and although they don’t figure to be this week, this is one of the area’s more fun rivalries. A 9-0 record and top draw in Class 4A awaits the Coalers if they can get past the Comets, setting them up for what they hope will be a postseason run that ends in Dekalb. That’s gonna be a difficult task in a loaded Class and the Coalers are going to have to go into the playoffs healthy, so they may take the foot off the gas sooner than usual.

Pick: Coal City 42, Reed-Custer 6

<strong>Momence at Central</strong>

Gametime: 7 p.m.

Players to watch: Momence — RB/LB Grant Laney, TB/DL TyShaun Watkins; Central — WR/DB Chandler Burrow, RB/LB Garrett Graham

Preview: This matchup reads pretty similar to the Coalers and Reed-Custer’s matchup, except the Comets in this case are the ones heavily favored. Like Coal City, Central has high hopes for its playoff plans and will need to go into November healthy for that. We saw them call off the dogs early against Iroquois West last week and that will likely be the case again this week.

Pick: Central 56, Momence 14

<strong>Iroquois West at Watseka</strong>

Gametime: 7 p.m.

Players to watch: Iroquois West — WB/OLB Tibaldo Alvarez, RB/WR/S Dane Thorne; Watseka — WR/DB Ethan LaBelle, LB Tylor Durflinger

Preview: There’s no question that the Warriors have hit a skid that they want to end before the postseason, but the Raiders aren’t going to roll over in this one. Thorne has plenty of experience in rivalry games in his days at Central, while Alvarez will hope to end his career with an upset. But the Warriors are going to be determined to gain some momentum ahead of what will likely be a challenging playoff matchup next week.

Pick: Watseka 35, Iroquois West 7

<strong>Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Dwight</strong>

Gametime: 7 p.m.

Players to watch: RB/LB Daniel Gutierrez, TE/LB Samuel Edwards

Preview: The Panthers have shown on many occasions that they’re a solid football team this season and are probably the more talented team on paper, but something has clicked for the Trojans since their loss at Watseka. Gutierrez has been a touchdown machine and younger players like Edwards have improved with time, which will make Friday an interesting matchup. But the Trojans aren’t quite to the level of P-B-L yet.

Pick: Paxton-Buckley-Loda 28, Dwight 14

<strong>River Ridge at Milford-Cissna Park</strong>

Gametime: 7 p.m.

Players to watch: RB/LB Mason Blanck, TE/LB Alex Barney

Preview: The Bearcats dropped 40 in the first quarter before pulling the starters, which allowed the freshman Blanck to rack up reps. That may happen again this week, although not until a little later. The Wildcats are 6-2 and figure to be some of the tougher competition M-CP will face this year. But we’ve seen this story before this season and the result is always the same — a blowout win for the ‘Cats.

Pick: Milford-Cissna Park 49, River Ridge 13