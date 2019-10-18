VOLLEYBALL: Bradley-Bourbonnais outlasts Andrew

BRADLEY — The Bradley-Bourbonnais girls volleyball team simply wanted it more on Thursday when the Boilers outworked Andrew to win at home in three sets, 25-17, 25-27, 25-18.

The Boilers improved to 15-13 overall on the season and 3-4 in SouthWest Suburban Conference with the win, while the Thunderbolts fell to 17-9 overall and 3-3 in conference play.

Bradley-Bourbonnais coach Leigh Reiniche was thrilled with her team’s performance after dropping a match to Andrew in two sets less than three weeks ago.

“The team played fantastic tonight,” said Reiniche. “We played Andrew at the Rich East tournament and lost in two sets quickly. But it was a rare Saturday afternoon game at 5 p.m., and a few girls missed that game because of Homecoming stuff. And we just didn’t have it that day.”

Reiniche said that Thursday was a complete turnaround the second time around.

“We were mentally stable tonight. We knew what we needed to do. We were at home with the Red Surge student section behind us and the extra energy that they bring,” she said. “We had a gameplan tonight and the kids were ready to finalize it.”

The Boilers raced out to a quick 6-0 lead before Andrew even knew what hit them. Mallory Junuski posted a pair of blocks and kill in that span, while Avery Kemp added a kill and Reece Brown recorded an ace to spring out ahead of the Thunderbolts.

Andrew mounted a comeback to tie the game at 13, but the Boilers would never give up the lead before going on to take the first set 25-17. Payton Kohl and Gianna Basile stepped up with some seemingly impossible digs to prevent the Thunderbolts from getting in any offensive rhythm. Courtney Hunter scored the game-winning point on a block.

The Boilers trailed early most of the second set until tying the game at eight thanks to back-to-back aces from Courtney Allen. The set would continue to trade points back and forth past 25. The Thunderbolts found some life and strung together a few points to push the game into the third set.

Januski and Abagail Thompson pushed the Boilers out to a 7-2 lead in the third with exceptional play around the net. Bradley-Bourbonnais never gave up the lead, going on to take the third set 25-18.

“I think our team is really coming together at the right time,” Januski said. “Our defense was amazing tonight at getting the ball to Reece so she could get the ball to several routes. Andrew wasn’t able to key in on just one hitter.”

One adjustment Reiniche has recently made that has sparked her team was moving Kemp from middle hitter to outside hitter. Kemp said she feels the position change was the best decision for the team as they approach postseason play.

“I think we have finally have everybody in the right spots on the court and everyone on our team gets along really well” Kemp said. “Things are looking up for us and coach Reiniche has all of us playing with a ton of confidence right now.”

<strong>Up Next</strong>

Bradley-Bourbonnais will host the Moldenhauer Classic on Saturday at Adventure Commons. The Boilers will play Chicago Hope Academy at 8:30 a.m.

