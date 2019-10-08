ROUNDUP: Soccer regular season nears an end

<strong>SOCCER</strong>

<strong>Kankakee 10, Rich East 0</strong>

The Kays continued their Southland Athletic Conference success with a no-doubter Tuesday.

Humberto Baez, Julio Sanchez and Izak Turrubiartes each tallied two goals apiece. Baez added three assists, and Sanchez had one assist. Isaac Stipp, Chris Garcia, Pavel Andrade and Ramon Salgado scored a goal apiece. Ulisses Aguirre had two saves, and Chris Groesbeck had a save.

<strong>Herscher 7, Wilmington 0</strong>

The Tigers came out of the halftime break on fire, scoring five of their seven goals during the final 40 minutes Tuesday.

Trey Schwarzkopf netted a hat trick for the Tigers. Logan Lunsford scored twice and had an assist. Bascom Jackson had a goal and two assists. Kaden Parmley and Lucas Schejbal each scored, and Schejbal added an assist. Jacob Schultz had three assists.

Jack Holohan had two saves in his shutout.

<strong>Beecher 5, Central 0</strong>

Thanks in large part to a hat trick from Trent Myers, the Bobcats earned a big win Tuesday to get back above .500 at 9-8.

Brendan Loonam-Para scored the other two Beecher goals. Gage Beck had a pair of assists, and Austin Hauser, Matt Bireline and A.J. Graham had one apiece.

Miguel Herrera had three saves. Cam Paulmeier also had a save.

<strong>Iroquois West Invitational</strong>

<strong>St. Anne 7, Watseka 0</strong>

The Cardinals scored five times in the first half to run away with a tournament victory against the Warriors on Tuesday.

Raul Guerrero netted a hat trick, and Damon Saathoff added a pair of goals and an assist. Francisco Cintora and Aaron Woodard each scored. Julian Chagoya had a pair of assists. Jose Pizano, Josh Meier and Demetrius Wynne each added an assist.

<strong>VOLLEYBALL</strong>

<strong>Manteno 2, Reed-Custer 0 (25-12, 25-4)</strong>

The Panthers won for the second time in as many days with a dominant effort in Illinois Central Eight Conference play Tuesday.

Reese Bachus had a team-high eight kills for the Panthers, one more than the Comets mustered up as a team. Elena Gomez had pairs of blocks and aces. Sariah Schulteis had 11 digs, and Kenna Selk had eight assists.

<strong>Kankakee 2, Thornton 1 (25-17, 24-26, 25-12)</strong>

The Kays rebounded from a second-set loss to dominate in the third and improve their winning streak to 16 matches.Kays coach Dennis Pommier credited the attack of Makayla Mondy, Aariasha Dabney and Jakia Autman, who were set up by Hailey Lamie, and Avery Jackson literally dug the Kays back in it defensively.

<strong>Herscher 2, Peotone 0 (25-16, 25-22)</strong>

The Tigers continued to roll through the ICE unbeaten with their 11th win in conference play, all in just two sets.

Claudia Huston had eight kills, seven digs and a pair of aces for the Tigers. Maddy Offerman added six kills and three blocks, and Mady Rogers contributed five kills and seven digs. Olivia Ruder had 10 digs and two aces. Jordan Pierce had 16 assists, and Ana Rice added eight assists.

Grace Renier led the Blue Devils with six kills and two blocks. McKenna Evans had 13 assists, two kills and an ace. Lily-Grace Stupegia had 10 digs and an ace, and Malya Sayre had four kills.

<strong>Bishop McNamara 2, Aurora Christian 1 (25-14, 18-25, 25-20)</strong>

The Irish came out strong and finished strong to earn a victory in Metro Suburban Conference action four their third win in a row.

Elle Nugent led the Irish with nine kills, an ace and 15 digs. Molly Kurtz and Kylie Sullivan each had six kills, Sullivan added five blocks, and Kurtz added two aces and two blocks. Jacqueline Allaway had five kills, three aces and three blocks. Kara Kleinert had 28 assists, four digs and three blocks.

<strong>St. Anne 2, Momence 0 (25-20, 25-10)</strong>

The Cardinals made short work of Momence to even their record back at 8-8.

Grace Langellier led the way with eight kills, nine digs and three aces. Brandi Chase had five kills, 14 assists and an ace. Kendall Yuknis had 15 digs and four aces, and Emily Greene had 28 digs.

<strong>Coal City 2, Streator 0 (25-15, 25-21)</strong>

The Coalers also got back to .500 (13-13) with a sweep Tuesday.

Megan Norris, Natalie Durham and Hayleigh Roach had three kills apiece to tie for the team lead. Rose Feeney had six assists and two digs. Macaya Garner had four assists, four digs and a kill. Luci Hakey had 16 digs, and Abbie Cullick added 11 digs.

<strong>Milford 2, Chrisman 0 (25-23, 25-22)</strong>

The Bearcats were tested Tuesday, but prevailed narrowly in each set for a sweep.

Caley Mowrey was a force with 12 kills and three blocks. Maya McEwen tallied four aces, Kaylee Warren had 25 assists, and Lexy Puetz added seven digs.

<strong>Fieldcrest 2, Dwight 0 (25-21, 25-14)</strong>

Kayla Kodat’s statline was well-balanced with five digs, three aces, four kills, a block and nine assists, but it wasn’t enough for the Trojans to earn a victory Tuesday.

Avery Ohlendorf added eight digs and four kills. Alexis Thetard had three kills, eight digs and an ace. Jordan Schultz had 14 digs and an ace.

<strong>Beecher 2, Tri-Point 0 (25-15, 25-15)</strong>

The Bobcats won their fourth in a row and improved to 6-2 in the River Valley Conference.

Sierra Hummel had eight kills to lead Tri-Point. Brittney Billerbeck had five assists, and Elise Bruner had 14 digs.

<strong>GIRLS TENNIS</strong>

<strong>Watseka 5, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 3</strong>

Brianna Hanners (8-0) and Hannah Morales (8-2) each earned singles victories for the Warriors, and the two also earned an 8-6 doubles win together. Ashton Peters and Emily Crosswell and Emma Simons and Zoey Kruger were victorious in doubles action to give the Warriors a clean sweep in that category.