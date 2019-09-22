Boys soccer

<strong>Bradley-Bourbonnais</strong>

Head Coach: Rohan Robinson (15th year)

Roster: Emmet Wolff (Jr), Kaden Knauth (Sr), Luis Mendez (Sr), Shane Evans (So), Lonnie Paden (Sr), Daniel Sorich (So), Brayden Cousins (Jr), Tyler Schiltz (Sr), Niles Roach (Jr), Peter Sorich (Sr), Luke Daniels (So), Matt Guiney (So), Tyler Jensen (Sr), Andrew Jasmin (Jr), D’Angelo Alvarado (Sr), Logan LeDuke (Sr), Theodore Rounds Sr), Collyn Hopkins (Jr), Christian Serna (Sr), Jesus Guzman (So), Noah Ruch (Jr), J.B. Smith (Jr), Kamden Marcotte (Jr).

Key Contributors: Tyler Schiltz, Pete Sorich, Logan LeDuke

Coach’s Outlook: “We have some guys new to varsity soccer, but It’s going to be a very competitive year. We have the ability to show a lot of teams what we are capable of doing. It should be exciting with some nail-biters and breathtaking moments.”

<strong>Bishop McNamara</strong>

Head Coach: Marty Ruberry (second year)

Roster: Ben Clark (Sr), Hector Alvarez (Sr), Jude Pommier (Sr), Ian Quezada (Jr), Carter Heinrich (Fr), Colton Hunt (Fr), Jackson Mills (Fr), Braedyn Mulcahy (Fr), Zahid Medina (Fr), Axel Lopez (Fr), Brennan Miller Fr), Brandon Medina (Jr), Ryan Hardesty (Jr), Jesus Jimenez (Sr), Michael Mills (Sr), Pedro Hernadez (Jr).

Key Contributors: Hector Alvarez, Jesus Jimenez, Colton Hunt

Coach’s Outlook: “We’re really young right now, playing four freshmen, but we are learning as we go and sorting things out as we go. Our goal is to be playing our best soccer at the end of the year.”

<strong>Kankakee</strong>

Head Coach: Vincent Mkhwanazi (second year)

Roster: Omar Sanchez (Sr), Ramon Salgado (Sr), Bryan Cintora (Jr), Chris Grosebeck (Jr), Jonathan Martinez (Jr), Joseangel Quintanar (Jr), Ulises Aguirre (So), Israel Chaca (So), Julio Sanchez (So), Isaac Stipp (So), Izak Turrubiartes (So), Pavel Andrade (Fr), Humberto Baez (Fr), Chris Garcia (Fr), Kristian Gaytan (Fr), Abram Ramos (Fr).

Key Contributors: Omar Sanchez, Ramon Sanchez, Julio Sanchez, Ulisses Aguire

Coach’s Outlook:

“Although they are young, the players put in a long summer of training and are excited for the season. The excitement for the program is growing as so many boys came out that we were able to start a third team and have a freshmen squad.”

<strong>Beecher</strong>

Head Coach: Dawn Compton (13th year)

Roster: Miguel Herrera (Sr), Josh Rosales (Jr), Aiden Kraus (Jr), A.J. Graham (Jr), Tony DiAnni (Sr), Trent Myers (Jr), Russell Ward (So), Aiden Ward (So), Bryce Beck (So), Brendan LoonamPara (Sr), Jesus Topete (Jr), Jason Janz (Jr), Sean Cleary (Sr), Austin Hauser (So), Patrick Paulmeier (Sr), Ethan Short (Sr), Brandon Cravens (Jr), Matt Bireline (Jr), Joseph Adam (Sr), Gage Beck (So).

Key Contributors: Tony DiAnni, Brendan LoonamPara, Gage Beck,

Coach’s Outlook: “I really feel like Beecher Soccer is back. We have a solid squad who has gained a lot of experience the past couple years. We are ready to compete this season and the team has high expectations this year. We hope to surprise some of the teams in the area.”

<strong>Coal City</strong>

Head Coach: Steven McCleary (fourth year)

Roster: Breckin Durkin (Sr), Jon Riley (So), Tyler Bannon (Sr), Colin Hart (So), Aaron Mumm( Jr), Alex Gernenz (Jr), Lane Kutemeier (Sr), Owen Christopher (So), Colin Meece (Sr), Stephen Druse (Jr), Bobby Miline (Jr), Keegan Johnson (Jr), Trevor Hanson (Sr), Gavin Brewick (So), Dekotah Rueger (Jr), Luke Hawkins (Fr), Isaac Sterba (Sr), Nick Sullivan (Jr), Levi Counterman (Jr), Alex Baudino (So), Tristan Phillips (Jr), Tristan Phillips (Jr), Conor Gamboa (Sr).

Key Contributors: Colin Meece, Bobby Milne, Keegan Johnson

Coach’s Outlook: “We lost some key players last year but we are looking to stay strong with some of our experienced players along with some nice young talent. I believe we will surprise some teams with our team play and unknown talent.”

<strong>Grant Park</strong>

Head Coach: Chad Heldt (seventh year total; first since 2004)

Roster: Christian Neitfeldt (Sr), Joey Ringo (Sr), Stephanie Belcher (Sr), Troy Reynolds (Jr), Clayton McKinstry (Jr), Ethan Damler (Jr), Vaughn Paape (Jr), Travis Fick (Jr), Levi Strong (Jr), Ayden Nunley (Jr), Ayden Delaney (So), Sawyer Loitz (So), Nolan Schneider (So), Haiden Von Alven (So), Ryan Heldt (Fr), Owen Reynolds (Fr), Tyler Hudson (Fr), Luke VanDrunen (Fr), Austin Langlois (Fr), Emilio Sandoval (Fr).

Key Contributors: Christian Neitfeldt, Troy Reynolds, Clayton McKinstry

Coach’s Outlook: ”Defense will be our strong point this year and we will be seeking and searching for offense early in the year. Our goal is to work hard in practice and games and as usual you learn with experience as a team and get stronger and better as thins go.”

<strong>Herscher</strong>

Head Coach: Alan High (12th year)

Roster: Jacob Schultz (Sr), Wil Benoit (Sr), Trey Schwarzkopf (So, Caleb Fleischauer (Sr), Colton Fowler (Jr), Milford Nelson (Sr), Lucas Schejbal (Sr), Jace Martin (Jr), Logan Lunsford (Jr), Bascom Jackson (Jr), Zeke Torres (So), Luke Whalen (Sr), Robbie Landeck (Sr), Aiden Grob (Jr), Mason Robinson (Sr), Drew Schmidt (Jr), Jack Holohan (Sr), Evan Brown (Jr), Dalton Woods (Jr).

Key Contributors: Jack Holohan, Bascom Jackson, Logan Lunsford

Coach’s Outlook: ”We are coming off of our sixth consecutive regional championship and our sixth consecutive appearance in the sectional championship game. This year we will be a veteran squad that has put in a great deal of work in the off season. This year’s squad should be very entertaining to watch play — our defense and goalkeeping is quite stout and our offensive attack is quite fluid and dynamic.”

<strong>Manteno</strong>

Head Coach: Justin Emerson (fifth year)

Roster: Malachi Baker-Williams (Jr), Ben Carlile (Fr), Scott Eldridge (So), Riley Lingo (Sr), Alec Miller (Jr), Parker Smith (Jr), Drew St. Aubin (So), Ryan Kramer (So), Tyler Mann (Sr), Josh Cage (Fr), Ion Barrio (Jr), Jacob Robinson (Jr), Cody Mather (Sr), Bryce Vorwald (So), Zack White (Jr), A.J. Gilliam (Sr), Alec Robinson (Fr), Jacob Diedrich (Fr), Grant Smith (Fr), John Stranges (Fr), Mason Swanson (Fr), Teddy Brzezicki (Fr), Lucas Edwards (Jr), Colton Hartman (Jr).

Key Contributors: AJ Gilliam, Alec Miller, Bryce Vorwald

Coach’s Outlook: “We are going to be a very young and inexperienced team this year. We will rely on our few experienced guys to lead us through a tough schedule. This team wants to work and improve everyday, so hopefully we can see the rewards of that as the season progresses.”

<strong>Momence</strong>

Head Coach: Alex Habeeb (third year)

Roster: Jared Espino (Sr), Francisco Flores (Sr), Alan Ortiz (Sr), Julian Ramirez (Sr), Jose Reyes (Sr), Alexis Sanchez (Sr), Chris Sanchez (Sr), Lizandro Varela (Sr), Raymond Baloiz (Jr), Alan Lopez (Jr), Francisco Melgar (Jr), Junior Ramirez (Jr), David Garcia (So), Alejandro Lopez (So), Kevin Ramirez (So), Edwardo Reyes (So), Alvin Silva (So), Raul Silva (So), Antijuan Zarate (So), Ben Zwislak (So), Miguel Fonseca (Fr), Leo Ortiz (Fr), Ulices Ortiz (Fr), Carson Statler (Fr).

Key Contributors: Jared Espino, Alexis Sanchez, Francisco Flores

Coach’s Outlook: “We’ve been in existence for only two years and we have racked up some excellent results so far. The boys and I are looking forward to even greater accomplishments as we start our third season. Our confidence comes from all the diligent preparation that we do daily, the hard work that we put out on the pitch, and from the belief we have that anything is possible and any match is winnable, no matter who, when, or where we are playing.”

<strong>Peotone</strong>

Head Coach: Justin Meyers (second year)

Roster: Nick Scroppo (Sr), Nathan Rivera (Sr), Bart Budz (Sr), Gage Velasquez (Sr), Aaron Bartels (Sr), Keaten Luchene (Sr), Liam Begley (Sr), J.J. Garzon (Sr), Mohamad Abdeh (Sr), Nick Petrocelli (Jr), Toby Cann (Jr), German Lopez (Jr), Darragh Jeffrey (Jr), Austin Coulter (Jr), Ryan Marsh (So), Kyle Coners (Fr), Wil Graffeo (Fr), Niko Balaskas (Fr).

Key Contributors: Bart Budz, Nathan Rivera, Gage Velasquez

Coach’s Outlook: “With last year’s sectional championship, we are coming off our best season as a program since 2001. We should have a much more balanced attack than last year and have very high expectations for this season.”

<strong>Reed-Custer</strong>

Head Coach: Andy Gleixner (14th year)

Roster: Eli Schaefer (So), Carter Truax (Fr), Braeden Hirsch (So), Cameron Fernschuss (Fr), Glen Escobedo (Jr), Braxton Brassard (So), Micah Dubbert (Sr), Chase Bradley (Fr), Stephen Condreay (Fr), Ryan Bushue (Fr), Michael Rowland (Jr), Logan Lackrone (Fr), Danny Kuban (Fr), Jacob Ozee (Fr), Josh Sprinkles (Fr), Hunter O’Connor (Sr), Isaac Schaefer (Jr), Quy Nguyen (Fr).

Key Contributors: Hunter O’Connor, Micah Dubbert and Eli Schaefer

Coach’s Outlook: “We are excited about our young guys getting a lot of varsity experience. With all due respect to our seniors, we are in a rebuild year after losing 11 seniors last year. We have some young talent that once they become acclimated to varsity will be very good.”

<strong>St. Anne</strong>

Head Coach: Andy Stembridge (seventh year)

Roster: Adrian Chagoya (So), Damon Saathoff (So), Francisco Cintora (So), Raul Guerrero (Jr), Jose Pizano (Jr), Julian Chagoya (Fr), Josh Meier (Sr), Anthony Syrigas (So), Lucas Hanen (Fr), Tait Blanchette (So), Devon Lamie (Jr), Aaron Woodard (Sr), Tim Hodge White (So), Cortez Baines (Jr), Tyler Wilkinson (Sr), Carlton Dade (So), Dakota Parr (So), Demetrius Wynne (Jr), Michael Arvizo (So).

Key Contributors: Raul Guerrero, Jose Pizano, Adrian Chagoya

Coach’s Outlook: “This year we fully expect to compete and improve on the progress we made last season.”

<strong>Watseka</strong>

Head Coach: Jeremy Douglas (10th year)

Roster: David Arnold (Jr), Hudson Arseneau (Sr), Xochilt Deharo (Fr), Nate Douglas (Fr), Rolando Gaytan (Fr), Matthrew Henieke (Jr), Andrew Heurring (So), Haven Maple (Fr), Duncan McKenna (Jr), Peter Miller (So), Dolly Murray (Jr), Kade Murray (Sr), Fernando Oralano (So), Preston Schoreder (Jr), Sophia Scott (Fr).

Key Contributors: Hudson Arseneau, Kade Murray, Andrew Heurring

Coach’s Outlook: ”This is a learning, rebuilding year for Warrior soccer. This group of young players are eager to learn and improve their game.”

<strong>Wilmington</strong>

Head Coach: Travis Ivanoff (first year)

Roster: Joey Orr (Sr), Karlis Kingis (Jr), Connor Cieszkiewicz (So), Andrew Lawrence (So), Justin Esposito (Jr), Jake Plese (Jr), Wes Jewell (Jr), Erik Ostheim (So), Chase Juster (So), Josh Girot (So), Bryce Jewell (Fr), Ashton Roge (So), Maxwell Higgins (Fr), Isaac Chavez (So), Jake Batson (So), Corban Larson (So), Sam Dennis (Sr).

Key Contributors: Sam Dennis, Wes Jewell, Joey Orr. Head

Coach’s Outlook: “With the entire last years roster returning, we are stronger on the ball, faster, and hungry for a win. Our kids have always had an uphill battle in conference competitions, but we hope that our summer and preseason work pays off to get some good numbers in the win column.”