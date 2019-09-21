Bradley escapes Lincoln-Way Central with 28-27 win

NEW LENOX — Keaton Schmidt knew he was in. He had rumbled toward the end zone and knocked the pylon over as he was tackled with the game on the line, but he knew had crossed the goal line for the game-tying touchdown.

And, after Bradley-Bourbonnais’ backup kicker knocked in the extra point, the Boilermakers had escaped with a much-needed SouthWest Suburban Conference Red victory.

Schmidt scored on fourth down in the second overtime, and Collyn Hopkins drilled the extra point to lift Bradley-Bourbonnais to a 28-27 victory Friday night.

“I knew I could get the pylon, so I just went for it,” Schmidt said. “I knew I got in. I knew I hit the corner and got in.”

Schmidt’s and Hopkins’ clutch plays were enough on a night in which Bradley-Bourbonnais (2-2, 1-0 SWSC Red) only led after the final play of the game. In fact, the Boilermakers found themselves down only 12 seconds into the game.

But they hung in and got out of town against a Lincoln-Way Central team (1-3, 0-1) also desperate for a win.

Schmidt scored the game-tying touchdown on 4th and 7. He rolled to his left, then sprinted for the end zone. Coach Mike Kohl said the play was designed for him to look to throw to receiver Jason Hartsfield, but if he had a chance to run, he could.

He did — and Bradley-Bourbonnais is glad he did.

“Keaton’s a really good athlete and a great leader for us,” Kohl said. “He did a great job of diving in the corner.”

Hopkins was called on to kick after first-stringer Graham Johnson was injured on a missed field goal late in the first half.

Hopkins went wide left in the first overtime on a field goal try that would have won it, but he drilled the game-winner.

Schmidt (15-of-20 passing, 197 yards, 1 touchdown pass) said he remained confident all night during a game he deadpanned was “suspenseful.”

“You’re sitting on the sidelines, and you’re wondering what’s going to happen next,” Schmidt said. “You just got to have faith in your team, and good things will happen.”

Bradley-Bourbonnais also received a lift from Iverson Anderson, who blocked Lincoln-Way Central’s field goal try in the first overtime.

Hartsfield sparked Bradley-Bourbonnais on both sides of the ball all night. He had 10 catches for 181 yards, including a 27-yard touchdown on fourth down early in the second quarter in which he nicely brought the ball in and got his feet down inbounds in the back of the end zone.

He also picked off a deep pass in the third quarter.

“The biggest thing I say him about is when no one’s watching, he does what’s right,” Kohl said. “He’s one of those kids who doesn’t have to be watched all the time. He’s just a really hard worker. I’m really proud of him. There’s not a harder worker in our program.”

Lincoln-Way Central led 7-0 after Ethan Rossow ran untouched for a 65-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage. He added 14-yard rushing score to put the Knights back up in the second quarter, but Bradley-Bourbonnais tied it again early in the third quarter.

After Hartsfield took a shovel pass 51 yards, Daniel Schultz (11 carries, 28 yards) rushed for a 1-yard touchdown.

Lincoln-Way Central’s Henry Woods had a 22-yard touchdown run, but Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Tremain Stone (11 carries, 58 yards, 1 touchdown) responded with the toughest score of the night.

On a 17-yard touchdown run, he was held up by a group of Knights but kept pressing forward. Finally, he broke free and raced into the end zone.

It was symbolic of the night. Bradley-Bourbonnais found a way and did just a little bit more.

Things will get tougher for the Boilermakers when highly regarded Bolingbrook visits next Friday.

Schmidt knows that. But he has his eyes on Bradley-Bourbonnais ending a two-year run of missing the playoffs.

“It feels good,” Schmidt said of the win. “We still got a lot of things to work on; just be ready for next week and give it our all.

“Hoping to get to Week 10.”