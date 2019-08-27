VOLLEYBALL: Irish open up with win at Peotone

PEOTONE — It took some time for Bishop McNamara to shake its season-opening jitters on the road against the Blue Devils on Tuesday. But once the Irish found their stride, they were excellent en route to a 25-18, 25-17 win in Peotone.

Their rocky start found the Irish in a deep hole to start their first set of 2019 as Peotone charged out to an 8-1 lead. The Blue Devils were excellent up front in the early going and repeatedly blocked even the strongest efforts from McNamara’s excellent hitters. Senior captain McKenna Evans and 6-foot sophomore Malya Sayre led the way during the Devils’ run and forced an early Irish timeout.

Unfortunately for the home team, McNamara returned from the timeout looking like a brand new squad. Star outside hitter Molly Kurtz and the Irish returned to the floor and engineered a dramatic 21-4 rally that stole the wind from Peotone’s sails and permanently redirected the match’s momentum in McNamara’s favor.

Sophomore Jacqueline Allway was crucial for the Irish during its enormous swing in the first set. With Allway serving at the peak of its charge, McNamara rattled off 12-straight points to turn a 10-12 deficit into a commanding 22-12 lead.

“First match of the year, they’re going to have jitters. That’s all it was,” McNamara head coach George Hagemaster said. “Our passing was solid the entire match, and once we got our offense going, we showed we have a lot of nice hitters.

“They needed to step up the defense, and that’s really what made the difference in the second game,” he added. “Our two outside hitters really stepped up their defense and got to balls they weren’t getting to before, and we were able to earn points from that.”

Kurtz turned in a well-rounded effort on the way to the season-opening victory with eight kills and 10 digs, and Ellie Nugent came through to a similar degree with seven kills and 12 digs. Setter Kara Kleinert added 31 assists for the Irish, and Allway, bolstered by her role in the team’s pivotal opening-set rally, served up a whopping eight service aces.

Peotone, meanwhile, played solid defense near the net during the two-set loss, but the sheer tenacity of the Irish attack wore them down.

“I thought our energy was there, and we did a nice job pushing ourselves; we just had a little snippet of the game there where our passes weren’t on the mark, and we sent a lot of free stuff over [the net],” Peotone coach Kathy Barger said. “When you have a team that hits as well as Mac, you can’t do that.

“But I thought our defense was fantastic. They gave it everything they had and never let anything drop,” she added. “It was just a matter of keeping that offense consistent. We just didn’t have it tonight, and Mac did.”

The loss evens out Peotone’s early season standing at 1-1 overall, and the win puts McNamara at 1-0.

<strong>Up next</strong>

Both squads return to action Thursday, with the Blue Devils playing host to Grant Park at 6 p.m. and the Irish hitting the road to take on Herscher at 7 p.m..